Ahmed Dahab is an innovator. Through taking new concepts and transforming them into business opportunities, Mr Dahab has established an enviable reputation in the business world, both for himself and his clients.

The Trials and Tribulations of Ahmed Dahab is the true account of his persecution, wrongful arrest, and physical and mental torture at the hands of the Kuwait Public Prosecutor.

Born in Sudan in 1978, Ahmed Dahab relocated to Kuwait as a small child. He showed an impressive business acumen from a young age, establishing his own organization at the age of 19. By 2011, he had made his first £1 million.

Mr Dahab had accrued sufficient wealth to start investing in real estate by 2014. He collaborated on a construction project in Turkey which turned out to be extremely lucrative. Nevertheless, it turned out that not everyone was pleased with his company’s success.

Following an investigation lasting just 30 minutes, Ahmed Dahab’s company was accused by a Kuwaiti State Security Officer of involvement in money laundering activities. These wrongful accusations spiralled into a tale of injustice, culminating in Mr Dahab’s wrongful imprisonment and torture.

In order to bring this issue into the public eye, Mr Dahab has launched a competition based on his story. Applicants are invited to read The Trials and Tribulations of Ahmed Dahab, and either draw and submit a sketch of the Kuwaiti Public Prosecutor, or simply leave a comment on the narrative via Mr Dahab’s website.

There are cash prizes for the winning sketch and comment of £1,000 and £250 respectively. International applicants are welcome. Entry submissions must be received by the 9th May 2020.

Submit your entries here: https://www.ahmeddahab.org/competition/