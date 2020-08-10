There are some apps that are essence of our smartphones. Mobile apps are the most important element in smartphone which give life to our smartphones. People spend most of the time using mobile apps on their smartphones. This has compelled Software development companies to develop useful mobile app for the right audience. However, these are some basic mobile apps that should be there in ever smartphone.

WhatsApp

WhatsApp is a very useful mobile app that allows users to send messages, images, call and video call each other for free. Most of the people use WhatsApp in our friends and family circle so that we can catch them up on the go. Moreover, WhatsApp is a very simple, intuitive and user friendly mobile app. Users enjoy using this app without advertisements and other interruptions. After Facebook acquired WhatsApp it has become a Facebook family mobile app and this has made sharing easy to Facebook.

Gmail

Gmail is another important mobile app. Most new smartphones have this app built in. With Gmail you can easily sort out your mails, get notified about new mails and check drafts and sent items. Gmail is easy to use and allows users to keep their mails organized. By keeping this app in your phone, you are immediately notified about emails so that you don’t miss any important message.

YouTube

After google YouTube is the biggest search engine. People use YouTube to find videos. YouTube is full of entertainments, tutorials, vlogs, educational videos and much more. One can find almost everything on YouTube the reason of a great amount of content on YouTube is its monetization and advertisement strategy. Video makers earn from YouTube and viewers enjoy their videos. Also, it is a great platform for advertisement and marketing. Through YouTube advertisers reach their target audience and let them know about their product or service.

Pinterest

Pinterest is an amazing mobile app for creatives, DIY enthusiasts, tech lovers and simply everyone. The app contains a lot of ideas and suggestions. The app has a very interesting interface. Hen users search something in the app, it shows relevant results and while tapping on any of the results, the app open more relevant images so that users can easily find what they’ve been looking for. In short, the app search in both text and image format. Users explore a lot of interesting things and ideas with this app.

Google Keep

Google keep is an amazing app for keeping notes, setting reminders and saving images. The app allows users to keep notes and access those notes from anywhere through Gmail. This app can save you from major disappointments in relationship, professional responsibilities and friends’ birthday’s reminders.

Skype

Skype is a very useful communication mobile app for both personal and professional uses. The app enable users to send messages, audio and attachments. Users can use video calling and conference video calling features via Skype. Skype is a must-have app in most of the professional setting. Some companies use Slack for internal communication but Skype is a popular video calling app for both personal and profession use.

Facebook or Instagram

These apps can help you socialize with your friends and family you can be connected to the outer world without the need to actually meeting them. You get notified about birthdays and events happening around in your friends list. These apps have become a necessity in today’s culture to be informed and updated about hat going around. So, you should be active on one of these social media apps to avoid being blank when people talk about a popular meme circulating on social media.

Uber

As we all know, Uber is a taxiing, cooking app. Uber can be a helpful solution for people looking for a ride. Even if you have your own car and you drive ell, you should keep this app in your phone to deal with any emergency or urgency. Uber can take you to the required destination without being worried about the parking issue. If you don’t want to drive or feels like being lazy, you can call an Uber and reach your destination with comfort.

Amazon

Keep the Amazon App in your phone and order anything you want anytime. Amazon is one of the largest ecommerce app and you can find almost anything on the app. The app is easy to use and full of options. You can buy books, grocery, furniture, edible goods, stationery and whatnot? This is a very convenient app and lets you order anything anytime. With Amazon Prime, you can get your products delivered in less time.

Screen Recording App

A screen recording app can sole many problems of yours. You may not use this app frequently but this app can help you record something you want to save for later. Keep this app in your phone and save your favorite video clips.