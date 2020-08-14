Within today’s world, the stereotypical businesses men and woman o are mostly all health-conscious and fitness fanatics who would probably prefer a Mediterranean scramble egg for breakfast, washed down with avo-shake as opposed to the old traditional English fry-up that may have been once a favourite for many. But as medical science advances, and our awareness for a healthy lifestyle continues to broaden, these entrepreneurs are always looking out for best healthy options wherever they go food-wise, and being a corporate event is no different.

So with that in mind, what exactly are these high-flying professionals want to see served up, when they attend a corporate event? Let’s be honest, the entire success of the day might hinge on the mid-afternoon buffet, so for a catering company, deciphering between Danish pastries and dauphinoise potatoes can prove crucial.

Together, we run you through our best catering ideas for corporate events.

Spice up the traditional afternoon tea

Let’s not beat around the bush, if you serve up the traditional cheese and ham sarnies, or egg and cress despite being delicious food, will not blow the minds of your guests. However, that doesn’t mean the traditional lunch choice of sandwiches is somehow defunct. In fact, there exist a number of fillings that will get heads turning and bellies rumbling, although plain white bread probably won’t make the slice.

Instead, impress your guests with spicy roasted shrimp with avocado mayonnaise or a fiery Mexican BLT served on freshly baked sourdough. These are just two of our favorites that will ensure plates a empty. Another option would be to take your sandwich expression to a new level, and call upon Philadelphian eatery, Elsie’s for inspiration. Have you ever found yourself wishing you got a bit more bite (of pickle) for your buck? Well, using Elsie’s method that won’t be a concern, as this deli substitutes bread for the brine-soaked vegetable!

You can forget serving the traditional English breakfast tea with your funky sandwiches and switch it round for the likes of a lemon drizzle or a Turkish apple-infused hot drink. And to finish — well, we don’t think anyone would begrudge a well-baked slice of Victoria sponge.

Bring in the bowl food

A concept featured in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding day, bowl food does exactly what it says on the tin. Featuring somewhere between the unfulfilling canopy and the food-baby delivering main course, bowl food can feature any cuisine and is served in a hand-sized dish with a small fork. As a serving method, this is perhaps the most ideal for a corporate event as it allows people to continue mingling, rather than be restricted to one table.

Make it a buddha bowl

If your catering for guests at breakfast time, as said the tradition fry-up has lost its appeal in recent years but is exactly where bowl food come into its own, stepping up and away from conventional norm. Layer the base of your bowl with pan fried spinach, and top it with tomatoes, avocadoes, and poached eggs — add sliced chipolatas and lardons to cater for the meat eaters among us. After this, the multiple minds will be fueled for the rest of the day, and the creative juices more than flowing.

If you’re setting up a winter event, then don’t be shy to serve up something more homely. A small portion of steak pieces, carrot, parsnip, onion, and root mash will trump most competition. However, a Christmas time vegan favourite is curried chickpeas with roasted brussels sprouts. Mix the dish up with radish, avocado, sweet potato and tahini, and serve over a base of quinoa.

BBQ

Our Australian counterparts have it right, by taking the catering outdoors. Okay, admittedly, this one might take a little longer, but we can guarantee it will reap rewards. Full of omega 3 and scientifically proven to be good for the brain, the humble fish is a popular choice among young professionals. Jamie Oliver has coined a fantastic recipe of barbecued trout wrapped in newspaper — incredibly high in protein, it will prove to be a hit with any of the health conscious too. Alternatively, if you want to take things ‘truly Down Under’, you can’t do much better than shrimp on a stick, on the barbie!

Of course, you aren’t limited to a seafood barbeque. Breakfast has proved to be successful cooked on the grill at events in recent years, as has the popular vegetarian dish, halloumi and tzatziki.

Go Asian Inspired

Why not serve up chicken tikka masala which actually originated in the UK, developed by South Asian restaurants here. Spice up your event with some traditional Asian culture and draw upon the combination of intense flavours. The Curry Squad, a company based just outside of London, has been bringing its street food sensations to the people of the capital for the past six years. Drawing upon their vast knowledge of flavours from cities such as Bombay and Lahore, the chefs offer an authentic Indian experience. Some of their specialties include ‘bhaji bites’, ‘popping candy gol gappas’, and ‘amritsari rajme chole’.

Fire up the Pan

The fact that Paella required minimal effort and produces a taste explosion and can be cheap, makes it ranked within our list. Grab some frozen seafood mix, risotto rice, chorizo sausage, lemon and lime, and herbs and spices — it really is up to you. Fortunately, with paella, you can get creative as it really depends on the taste preferences of the guests. White or red wine can be added, but bear in mind the rest of a creative afternoon before dashing half a bottle in.

Branded Food

A concept that might have you scratching your heard which we wouldn’t be shocked. A clover in the foam of a pint of Guinness always appeared to be somewhat of a sneaky marketing ploy as you indulged in the first sip. However, if you are trying to conduct a bit of subliminal messaging, this might be exactly what you’re after. Stencils can be used as a way to write your company or organisations name in coffee, or call upon the likes of Branding Irons to develop a customised food stamp. Bagels, burgers, and pancakes will never be the same.

Picnic

You’ll need to have the MET office on your side for this one, so we would strongly suggest having a contingency plan in place, if, like Travis, it always rains on you. You can pull it out of the bag with a wicker basket, complete with blanket, cafetière, and a selection of Danish pastries.

Go plant friendly

Why not step it up a notch and cater for the increasing population of vegans and vegetarians by adding some animal-friendly treat options to your menu. These days there have been interesting vegan recipes be shared across the internet and there are some world favorite nibbles now become vegan such as chocolate and beer.

Not necessarily aimed at vegans, but certainly an idea for an evening event you can offer your guests alternative liqueur produce by besos. The newly produce liqueur will certainly be original to your event and very appreciated by guests.

Above, we have run through seven of the numerous ideas you can apply to your next corporate event — in this dog eat dog world, it is all about success, and that is exactly what these concepts will deliver!