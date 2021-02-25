Statistically speaking, the highest-risk age bracket among drivers is young (and newly qualified) motorists. After which, older drivers (aged 70 and over) are the next highest-risk segment of motorists on the roads.

Of course, this has nothing to do with experience, consideration or cautiousness. In all three instances, older drivers are among the most careful and conscientious of all. However, as the natural aging process can impact a person’s hearing, vision and response times, additional precautions must be taken for the safety of all road users.

Refresher Courses for Senior Drivers

Critics argue that it would be unfair and discriminatory to make it mandatory for drivers aged 70 or over to retake their driving test. By contrast, optional refresher driving lessons are strongly recommended for anyone who passed their test several decades ago.

There are two reasons for this – the first of which is the inevitability of good driving habits gradually diminishing over the years. The longer it has been since your test, the less likely it is you will still drive as you did when your examiner was sitting next to you.

In addition, public roads and highways are nothing like they used to be. Both the theory and practical aspects of the driving test have changed practically beyond recognition over the course of time to reflect this. Subsequently, those who took their test a long time ago would not have been expected to demonstrate the same skills and competencies as today’s learners.

A refresher course can be ideal for anyone looking to boost their confidence and safety on the roads, which typically incorporates no more than a handful of specialist lessons.

What Are the Current Rules for Older Drivers?

As it stands, the only formal requirement drivers over 70 must meet is the completion of a fitness self-declaration, in order to renew their driving licence every three years. There are no other restrictions whatsoever, nor is there a specific age where motorists are required or recommended to stop driving.

This is due to the fact that competencies and general driving habits vary significantly from one person to the next – often in no way affected by a person’s age.

Is Car Insurance More Expensive for Seniors?

The answer to this question depends almost entirely on two main factors:

Your driving history and the length of your no claims bonus Your choice of insurance companies

As with most things, some insurers automatically jack up their premiums for older drivers, without a second thought. Elsewhere, others reward experience and provide preferential rates for those who are able to prove themselves to be careful drivers.

In order to ensure you get the best possible deal, shop around with the help of an independent broker and compare as many policies as possible.

Call Anytime to Learn More…

At Manchester Driver Training, we offer an extensive range of specialist driving courses and one-off lessons for older drivers. Whether you are looking to improve your confidence on the roads or simply curious about how driver training has changed over the years, we would be delighted to hear from you any time.

Contact a member of the team at Manchester Driver Training today to learn more.