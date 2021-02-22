You would be forgiven for thinking that several months locked away at home wouldn’t be the biggest catalyst for cosmetic surgery enquiries. With most people in the UK having massively cut down or suspended their usual social activities entirely, pride in appearance has become an afterthought for many.

Or so you might think, but lockdown has in fact fuelled a spike in cosmetic surgery interest no one could have predicted.

A spike attributed to the amount of time people have been spending on Zoom and similar video calling applications.

Pent-Up Demand, or Something More Personal?

Many clinicians have reported a spike in demand since the easing of lockdown restrictions earlier in the year. Understandably, prospective patients who had planned to undergo treatment during the spring and summer were forced to put their plans on hold, subsequently rebooking when clinics went back to business.

But along with these patients who had every intention of undergoing cosmetic surgery in 2020, there is another category of clientele who made the decision during lockdown.

When quizzed on their motivations, a surprising proportion stated that they had made their decision based on dissatisfaction with their appearance while chatting on Zoom. In fact, one cosmetic surgery centre in the United States reported that nine out of 10 patients who underwent virtual consultations via Zoom noticed new imperfections or areas of dissatisfaction they hadn’t previously been aware of.

A Different Kind of Reflective Look

As for why these Zoom interactions have motivated so many to consider cosmetic surgery, clinicians attribute the phenomenon to two things.

First of all, there is the inescapable fact that Zoom isn’t what you could call the most flattering of mirrors at the best of times. Irrespective of how good you look in the real world, Zoom is surprisingly consistent when it comes to bringing out the worst in our features. Something that may have led many into believing they are not nearly as attractive as they in fact are.

Secondly, people in general are not accustomed to spending such extended periods of time staring at their own faces. We check our reflections in the mirror, we make sure we look good from a few angles and we go about our business. We don’t usually stare into a mirror for a good proportion of the day, getting an up-close-and-personal at our features from an unflattering angle and when pulling all sorts of facial expressions.

This, it appears, has prompted many to consider cosmetic surgery.

A Case of Time and Convenience

Lastly, the fact that we are spending more time at home than ever before is another motivating factor for many. The option (or mandatory requirement) to work from home has made it possible for those who undergo certain cosmetic procedures to continue working from home during their recovery, without the inconvenience of time off work.

Whatever the reason or combination thereof, some clinics have seen an increase in minor procedure enquiries (such as Botox and filler injections) by as much as 90% compared to the same time last year.

Zoom is not necessarily an ideal frame of reference or an advisable motivator for cosmetic surgery, but nonetheless seems to be fuelling one of the biggest spikes in interest in recent years.