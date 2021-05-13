Those who are thinking to be a British national must know that they have to clear a test for citizenship of the UK. This test is specially designed to check your knowledge about the British government, society, history, customs, and traditions.

Those who have applied for naturalization to become British citizenship or those who want to stay in the UK for as long as they want, for them a few exceptions are there. They need to fulfill certain requirements before appearing for this test.

We are trying to provide in this article the UK test essentials information in a brief manner so that it can be useful for those who are looking forward to be a British citizen.

This UK citizen test will cover these topics as mentioned below:

All the principles and values of the UK

Cultures and traditions from all around the UK

Various people and events that must have shaped all the history of this country i.e. UK

About the UK government and also various laws

How can you get involved within the UK community

All these tests will be conducted on a computer that will be held at any designated testing facility available in the UK. All candidates will be given 24 questions to answer within 45 minutes for completing the test.

Remember that you can appear for this test as many times, so you need not worry if you cannot clear the test on the first attempt.

Language test

For clearing this test, you must know how to speak proper English, should know reading English, and also understand spoken English. To be eligible for this test, you must fulfill this requirement in any one of the following 4 ways:

You must be a national of any English-speaking country. You must have obtained a certain degree that was taught in the English language. You must be able to prove that your English knowledge is equivalent to intermediate level (B1) as per CEFR (Common European Framework of Reference) used for languages. You can also obtain a listening and speaking qualification in English, which is for those speakers who speak different languages. You must have studied at an accredited school or institution on a certain course that uses various citizenship-based teaching materials.

Those who are taking this test in Scotland can request to take this test in Scottish Gaelic. Those who are taking this test in Wales, can request to take this test in Welsh.

Some final words

This UK citizenship test has been so designed that quite often even many citizens of the UK may not qualify for the test successfully. The questions will be easy to answer in case you have stayed in the UK at least for some time.

A few political and historical questions can be quite challenging to answer at least for those who never studied various source materials. For those who intend to become a natural citizen of the UK or prefer staying indefinitely in this country, it is mandatory to clear this test.