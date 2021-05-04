If you’re like most companies today, you care a lot about your website. You’ve probably spent quite a bit of time and effort creating a solid design, updating your content, and making sure your site looks attractive to both customers and search engines. If you’ve taken all of those steps, though, and you’re still not seeing the traffic numbers you expected, don’t worry – you’re not alone. Many companies work to build a good web presence, but still fall short when it comes to SEO. UK firms can help, but how do you know if it’s time to turn to a professional for help? You’ll certainly want to do so if you’re experiencing any of these three major problems.

Problem #1 – Your Page Rank Has Dipped: SEO has never been simple. It’s tough to understand exactly what the search engines want. It’s tough to perform all of the necessary tasks on your own. Even if you do make it to page one, it’s difficult to stay there. While good SEO strategies can be performed in-house, you’ll need a team that can respond quickly to Google’s thousands of updates each year. You’re going to know if that’s not happening should your page rank begin to drop dramatically. Keep in mind that page rank can fluctuate, but if you were in the top five results and suddenly you find yourself on page three, you may have a real problem on your hands when it comes to SEO. UK businesses like yours typically turn to a professional team at this point because working with trained SEO experts is the single best way to understand why your page rank dropped so dramatically and what you can actually do about it. They’ll identify any mistakes you made or updates that hit your site and what you can do to fix it. They can even implement a plan to fix it and offer ongoing reports to tell you what they’ve done and how it might help your site.

Problem #2 – You Get a Penalty Notification: If your website is given a manual penalty, your webmaster will be notified through Google’s Webmaster Tools. In fact, you’ll get a complete letter explaining exactly why your site was penalised. If that happens to you, the time to contact an SEO company is immediately. The situation at that point is quite serious, and it could be the result of a number of things. Maybe your marketing practices no longer meet Google’s standards. Maybe you engaged in black hat SEO techniques when you shouldn’t have. Turning to a professional team, though, can help your ecover quickly. The first step for most teams is careful analysis, but that may turn into a bit more research if you’ve gotten a manual penalty. Most teams can even offer you the services necessary to help change what must be altered and fight the penalty so that your site will once again be visible to the thousands of customers searching each day.

Problem #3 – You Have No Idea How Well You’re Doing: SEO is just like any other kind of marketing. You need data to determine just how well your investment is performing, and if you’re not sure how well your site performs in a particular situation or at all, there’s never been a better time to contact a team that specialises in SEO. UK companies like yours must know how well their digital marketing efforts are paying off, and professional SEO teams can help you access that data and make it go to work for you. Imagine, for example, you have a high page rank, but even though thousands of customers are clicking on your site each day, those clicks aren’t really converting to sales for you. An SEO team can likely quantify that problem and make some suggestions about how to best deal with it and keep your digital marketing strategy moving forward.

If you’ve noticed signs like these or other serious problems with your own SEO efforts, working with a professional team can help make the entire marketing process a little easier. With lots of different services and tools at their disposal, they’ll have your page rank exactly where it should be in absolutely no time. For getting best results connect with the best SEO Companies in the UK which gives great return of investments.