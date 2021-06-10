Outdoor living specialists Campingaz and Coleman have announced that a range of its most popular barbecue and camping products will be stocked by leading LPG supplier, Flogas Britain.

The partnership, which commenced on June 1st saw Flogas sell Campingaz barbecues, camping stoves and barbecue accessories, along with Coleman event shelters, through its website and call centre, and has also allowed Flogas to expand its current range of portable, lightweight Campingaz gas cylinders.

Flogas has sold the range of Campingaz gas cylinders for over two years, as part of a long-term agreement which saw Campingaz, owned by global consumer goods company, Newell Brands, move distribution to Flogas.

Founded in 1949 and born from a love of camping and outdoor living, Campingaz has been trusted by generations of barbecue and outdoor enthusiasts across the globe and is the number one barbecue brand across much of Europe.

Coming at a time of increased outdoor living and staycations, the expansion of the relationship between Campingaz and Flogas brings over 70 years of outdoor expertise to a wider UK audience than ever before.

Commenting on the new deal, Campingaz Commercial Director, Andrew Noble says: “This new deal builds on the success of the last two years, which has seen our relationship with Flogas go from strength to strength. They have a fantastic distribution network, and a high-traffic website, which will make it even easier for anyone with a love of outdoor living to find Campingaz and Coleman products.”

Flogas Managing Director Lee Gannon adds: “When we first announced our partnership with Campingaz we said that we wanted it to be just the start of a great commercial relationship. So, I’m delighted to be expanding what we see as a long-term strategic partnership with an iconic and globally trusted brand.

“Gas cylinders were the first step, expanding into appliances and camping products is the second, and we’re looking forward to increasing the range even further and exploring new opportunities together in the future.”

Some of the key products available through Flogas include:

Stoves:

A choice of five different burners and grills that allow for everything from matchless ignition and child-safe controls to simultaneous pan cooking and toasting, and wind-proof ‘Xcelerate’ burners.

Barbecues

Four barbecue options ranging from a lightweight and portable camping model to home barbecues with cast-iron griddles, side burners, illuminated dials and InstaClean ® Aqua Pro technology that ensures effortless cleaning and no more scrubbing!

Accessories

A wide range of accessories, including a poultry roaster, pizza stone, rotisserie kit, cooking utensils and barbecue covers.

Shelters

Five different size garden and event shelters, aerodynamically designed to withstand the elements, with adjustable height and fast-pitch features, meaning you could be sheltered from sun, wind, or rain in less than five minutes.