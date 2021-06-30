Football Host will change the way you live your sporting life. Can you imagine living a real experience in total safety in La Bombonera during a Boca Juniors match? Or the El Clásico or the Manchester derby? Well, thanks Footballhost this is now possible.

What is Football Host?

Football is not only the biggest sport on the planet, but it is also the one that ignites the most passion amongst its fans. Across the globe, each fan experience is unique and unrepeatable in across different stadiums, this is where Football Host comes in.

For fans to live a real experience, to understand passion, you have to experience a match with a local fan, one who goes to the stadium every weekend to cheer on their team. This is why Football host connects football fans with each other, across the globe.

All the experiences that Football Host are offered by real fans of each team, thus guaranteeing unique experiences that cannot be gained elsewhere. The hosts themselves are committed to offering an original experience to each guest which is authentic, safe and one of a kind, not the usual corporate experience, one that allows them to enjoy the game as a local fan.

What makes Football Host special?

• Pre-match experience: your host will take you to the most emblematic places that only the true fans visit before the match where you will live the pre-match experience with other local fans.

• Experience during the match: the host will provide you with tickets so that you can enjoy the match with them and their fellow fans.

• Post-match experience: when the game is over, the host will be able to advise you on what to visit in the city, take you out for dinner or take you back to your hotel. Each host offers their own experience, so you just have to choose the one that best suits your tastes and preferences.

Without a doubt, Football Host is an innovative project to connect true football fans. What are you waiting for? Get more information at footballhost.com

