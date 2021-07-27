In households across the UK, appliances are used every day to help us stay cool or warm, keep entertained and carry out tasks like washing and drying clothes. But with high usage of products comes the cost of higher energy bills.

Here we look at the most energy inefficient appliances and how simple changes can help you reduce your energy consumption and bills.

Central heating systems

During colder months, heating systems become a necessity for homeowners. According to Energy Saving Trust, heating and hot water accounts for 62% of the average household energy bill. For those who want to just heat one room in the house, there are portable solutions out there which can help people be smarter with their energy consumption.

An LPG heater is a portable device that can be moved around the house, pumping out heat to where you need it most. They can be moved from room to room, and new ones are designed to fit neatly into corner spaces.

They provide instant heat and can be used as often or as little as you need. Just make sure to keep them well maintained and have them serviced every two years by a Gas Safe engineer.

Tumble dryers

Tumble dryers have become one of the ultimate convenience appliances available. They dry clothes a lot quicker than on the line or on the radiator, but this comes at a price—both from an energy point of view and longevity of clothing.

Air drying clothes or placing them on a rail in a room—where there’s already heat—will help to keep energy consumption down.

Kettles

According to statistics, British people use more electricity on kettles than ovens—with kettles accounting for 6% of all electricity supplied to homes.

Unlike most appliances where you’d need to upgrade to an energy-efficient version or have to think of an alternative solution to drive down consumption, the simplest way to use a kettle effectively is by filling it with less water.

Tom Baxter, a professor at Strathclyde University estimates that by only using the water you need for a cuppa or a pan, you can shave £19 off an annual bill of £600. Maybe the slogan should now be “keep calm and drink tea—but only use what you need”.

Lightbulbs

A well-lit home can be as important as one that’s nice and warm. During dark nights, lightbulbs come in handy for pretty much anything—from watching TV to going in the shower. But due to their high practicality, some traditional lightbulbs can be energy draining.

Incandescent lightbulbs release 90% of energy as heat radiation, meaning only 10% is used for light. This, along with fragile filaments that can easily break, make them less efficient than a LED alternative.

Switching to a LED light is a good way to save energy, as they have a life span of 25,000 hours versus that of an incandescent one that has a life span of 1,000 to 2,000 hours. LED lights also tend not to emit any heat.

Fridge freezers

Fridge freezers tend to have a low wattage, but due to the fact they are always turned on, a lot of electricity is used. Also, the bigger the fridge freezer, the more energy it needs to run properly.

To help keep energy usage down, it’s important to ensure your fridge freezer is the right size for the amount of food and drink you need to store. Look out for energy ratings that range from A to G, with A++ the most energy-efficient fridge freezers on the market.

Uswitch recommends keeping your fridge between 3 and 5°C and your freezer -18 °C to reduce energy bills.

That completes our list for some of the most energy inefficient appliances in a home. If you think your energy bills are too high, try out some of these tips today.

