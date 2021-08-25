Sportoong, a company that uses artificial intelligence to research the best sports equipment, has recently announced that they have been listed on Google News since July 2021. The announcement was made by the CEO of Sportoong Mr. Oliver Davies who is also a and Founder

Google News is a service from Google that provides both a global and local search for news. It also gives in-depth coverage of breaking news events. Google News lets you learn about and interact with the world around you.

Realizing the importance of appearing on Google News, Mr. Oliver Davies said: “We are delighted to join the Google News Network. It’s an honor for Sportoong and a great opportunity for our company.”

He continued, “Being on Google News will give us more visibility in terms of promoting better products that we have developed using artificial intelligence.” He said that this move will also help them reach out to new customers who would not otherwise find their website or those products online.

When Sportong appeared on Google News, they were hopeful that they would get better search results on Google. Sportoong has found great value by appearing on Google News and there have also been excited about what this means for their future!