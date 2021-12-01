A new study collected data on 19 influential factors about various nations worldwide before categorizing the countries based on their scores. The data collected here was completed in July 2021 by ABCD agency.

44 Luckiest countries in the world

We track down that the luckiest nations form more grounded social ties and a strong sense of community.

Switzerland

Switzerland, the current year’s luckiest nation, positions better than expected in emotional prosperity, occupations and wage rate, health status, social associations, environmental quality, education and abilities, and individual security. Likewise, there’s a solid feeling of community in Switzerland, where 96% of individuals accept that they know somebody they could depend on in need. With a 100 overall score, it is undoubtedly a role model for many nations worldwide.

Iceland

The study shows Iceland positions at the top in jobs and income, or more normally in close associations, emotional prosperity, health status, environmental quality, individual security, community commitment, and education and employment opportunities. Icelanders likewise measure among the most elevated in everyday fulfillment with life, with a 91.49 total score. What the country loses in the Finance section it makes up for in life satisfaction, career opportunities, health, and safety categories.

Denmark

Denmark took third place with a total score of 84.9. It has a 99.85 score for liberty and life satisfaction and over 88 points in the opportunities and health and safety factors. It is the top country for balancing fun and serious activities, with just two percent of employees working extremely extended periods. Denmark likewise positions highly for ecological quality, municipal commitment, education and employment, pay and abundance, and individual security.

Norway

Norway is a balanced nation, rating admirably in practically every one of the measurements estimated, with solid civil commitment, significant social associations, and a good work life balance. With a total score of 100 in life satisfaction and career opportunities, it is hoped Norway can build on its low finance score of 47.11 in the years to come.

New Zealand

New Zealand scored very well for its low air pollution. The island country in the Pacific Ocean also positions well in urban commitment, individual security, education, occupations, and emotional prosperity. New Zealand ranks 11th overall with a score of 76.41.

The other nations included in the study are:

Austria Australia Belgium Bulgaria Canada Chile Czech Republic Estonia Finland France Germany Greece Hungary Ireland Israel Italy Japan Korea Latvia Lithuania Luxembourg Mexico The Netherlands Poland Portugal Slovakia Slovenia Spain Sweden Turkey United Kingdom United States Argentina Brazil Bulgaria India Russia Singapore South Africa

Every citizen of a nation wants to be happy and live a safe life. It is the responsibility of their governments to protect and help their citizens. After the 2020 Covid-19 crisis, it is time for all countries to start giving their citizens all sorts of securities to live a happy life.