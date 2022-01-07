In the United States alone, more than seventy-five percent of the population holds social media accounts. And over three billion people use social media worldwide.

This explains why social media is a highly popular marketing channel and is a part of almost every business’s (startup to well-established) growth strategy.

With social media marketing, you can connect with your fans and potential audience on a personal level in a joyful manner.

Now, let us look at the social media marketing trends for 2022.

Live content – A leading format for social media

According to a survey conducted by HubSpot, sixty-eight percent of the participants have confirmed that audio chat rooms like Clubhouse have effective content.

Nearly ten percent of the respondents have revealed that live video content gets the highest return on investment when compared to other social media content types.

And there is no reason for live content to not work, right?

Consumers now look for content that is highly authentic and relatable. Therefore, you can use live video streams and audio chat rooms to connect with your potential audience discussing your brand mission, products, deals, etc. Also allow your prospects to talk, this helps you to learn what they think about your brand and what are their other struggles that your brand can solve.

Three to five social media channels

In the coming year, most of the businesses will concentrate on just a few marketing channels – say three to five.

Nearly sixty-five percent of the social media marketers use up to five social media platforms to carry out their branding activities.

Don’t you think managing up to five social media channels is realistic?

Having a presence on three or five social media platforms allows you to expand your brand to reach a wider audience segment. For example, some platforms can help you reach out to business professionals while others could help you reach millennials or elderly people.

You need to identify how many platforms you could use for your brand; below are some questions that can help you to decide this.

Which social media platform is more likely to have your target audience? What is the strength of your social media marketing team? Which social media channels will not benefit your social media marketing strategy as of now? Are there any channels that let you repurpose content between, say YouTube shorts and TikTok?

By answering these questions, you will be able to decide on the five channels you should be using in 2022 for your business and who will be responsible for which channel.

This will also help you determine the amount of time your team will need to construct a robust, engaging social media strategy.

TikTok – Continues to acquire the brand interest

In 2022, more than sixty-five percent of marketers are expected to invest more in TikTok.

That shouldn’t be a surprise!

Ever since TikTok went viral three years ago, brands have been trying to leverage the maximum benefits from it.

TikTok has more than a billion global users, as a result, this channel has positioned itself as an application for different types of audiences and marketers.

This app has now introduced new marketing and advertising features to meet the needs of businesses of all sizes.

Final Thoughts

With the insights shared in this article, you would be able to start planning your social media strategy following the 2022 trend.