With changing TV habits have come a change in the way businesses advertise on TV. Gone are the days when millions of people would all be watching the same few channels. Now, there are a lot of choices, so getting your brand in front of the right person is hard. However, addressable TV has made it easier. Here is how addressable TV can allow you to connect with your target audience effectively.

What is Addressable TV?

Addressable TV is a way of targeting a specific audience with your advertising. It allows companies to find the right audience rather than a TV show.

There are many forms of addressable media, and thanks to identity-enabled technology, streaming services can tell which households to target with specific ads.

The Evolution of Addressable TV

According to the website eMarketer, by 2024, over 50 million households in the US will be ‘cord cutters’ or ‘cord nevers’. This means people are abandoning subscription TV services or have never had them.

This means that companies will need to move over to more addressable forms of TV if they want to reach the same audience.

This evolution is set to continue until no one has a regular TV subscription. Although this might seem like a sad thought, it means far more opportunities for not only companies to advertise, but also potentially a more focused ad campaign.

Giving Customers What They Want

Some customers dislike ads, but most of the time, this is because the ads are not relevant to them.

If you could target the ads you make to those that are interested in those products, you have a much higher chance of getting a sale or a click.

This is also good for the viewer as they are seeing things that interest them, and more importantly, not seeing things that aren’t.

Making the Most of Your Ads

To get your ads in front of the right people, you need to be sure about those you want to target. Run surveys and online questionnaires to discover what your customers like and the demographic they represent.

You then need to create an ad that will appeal to that demographic not only in the products it shows but also in the message it conveys. Ads are often under scrutiny if they are not sending the right signals or are misinterpreted.

Once you have the customer data and the ad created, it is now a case of trying to target those times of the day and regions that include the highest number of customers. Thankfully, many streaming services have this information and can place ads in the right areas.

When you have run the campaign, it is vital that you analyse the data to see how effective the ad was.

Final Thoughts

And there you have it – everything you need to know about how addressable TV can allow you to connect with your target audience effectively. With customers becoming more selective about what they buy and the companies they buy from, companies need to work harder to get customers to make a purchase.