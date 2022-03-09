You need to put some time and effort into deciding which broker is best for you. So here we are helping you to make better decisions and learn how to tick all the boxes before choosing a reliable broker.

IronFX is one such broker with an innovative approach to online trading that offers fresh financial perspectives and support to every trader. They believe in forging a new financial future that will usher in a new era of online investing. Traders will be able to access a top-notch trading environment as a result of this. As a result, traders will be a step ahead in terms of financial perspectives and CFD trading.

Pros and Cons

Pros

Over 350 tradable assets

No commission

No hidden fees

High execution speed

MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

Spreads as low as 0.03 pips

Leverage up to 1:1000

Multilingual support in 11 languages

Islamic account

Swap discount up to 50%

Cons

MetaTrader 5 (MT5) is not available

Overnight charges may be applied

Is it a reliable forex broker or scam?

IronFX is a legitimate firm because it is a subsidiary of the mother company Notesco Limited, which is registered in Bermuda with registration number 51491 and registered address of Clovelly, 36 Victoria Street, Hamilton HM 12, Bermuda. Furthermore, the license’s registration number is made public on the website. Any visitor can read the legal documents supplied under the legal documents tab, which confirms that all actions are regulated and legal.

Being controlled by the national bank and having an active license means that the company is reliable for forex tarding and funds safety. Any illegal activity would result in hefty fines. Hope you get the answer to the IronFX scandal.

Unlike many other brokers who are located in remote locations and operate in an unregulated environment, IronFX reviews are heavily influenced by legal documents such as ASIC, while it also received authorization from the FCA in the UK.

Trading platform

IronFX gives traders the option of using either the integrated WebTrader or Metatrader 4. Because IronFX works with MT4, it’s a good sign that they’re a legitimate broker. On the other hand, Metatrader 4 is the most widely used trading platform, particularly for trading Forex and other financial instruments.

The WebTrader may be used on both a desktop and a mobile phone. The phone application can be obtained from the App Store for iPhone users, and Android users can download it from Google Play.

Trading instruments

IronFX Forex broker offers over 350 assets to trade, including Forex, cryptos, commodities, stocks, and indices. Each of these instruments has distinct spreads and leverages.

Forex trading: Major currency pairs are available, including majors and exotic from USD/EUR to USD/JPY.

Stock trading: Traders can invest in blue-chip stocks of popular mega-companies, including Apple, Adobe, Netflix, and Facebook.

Indices: You can get your hands on top-notch indices covering Dow Jones industrial average, Nikkei 225, Nasdaq, and S&P 500.

Commodities: IronFX offers trading opportunities in derivatives or CFDs on each commodity, from precious metals such as gold, silver, and platinum to coal, oil, and natural gas.

Trading Fees, Deposit and Withdrawal Methods

Money can be added to an account using any credit card or bank account; debit and credit cards, as well as wire transfers and transfers from e-wallets, are all accepted. In addition, the broker does not charge any deposit fees, as stated on the website also.

The only withdrawal fees are levied if a trader requests a wire transfer withdrawal for less than 50 EUR; in such instance, the broker will charge a processing fee of 25 EUR, which the broker will pay to the bank to complete the transaction. There are no commission fees for the broker included in the withdrawal.

The IronFX withdrawal procedure, on the other hand, takes a different approach because it is extremely sensitive to being implicated in any money laundering scheme. As a result, the website asks the trader to take specific actions to protect the withdrawal process’s security.

The withdrawal process takes effect immediately on the broker’s end. However, it may take up to 7-10 business days to get the funds on the bank account’s end.

Customer Support

Communication can be established by filling out an enquiry form or sending an email to a dedicated email address listed on the website. But, most importantly, IronFX has a very high communication rating with traders because anyone can reach them at the phone number listed on the website.

IronFX keeps its audience engaged by posting major events and trading tips and tricks on its many social media channels.

Bottom Line

IronFX is regarded as one of the most trustworthy trading platforms; it offers a wide range of tradable assets, as well as a flexible trading programme that includes both the built-in WebTrader and MT4, which is seen as a significant asset for IronFX’s trustworthiness.

With a variety of account kinds, leverage, and spread ranges, all traders may have a profitable transaction with the help of the knowledgeable staff of the brokerage firm who are accessible to help traders 24 hours a day, seven days a week.