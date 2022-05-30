With over three million sole traders estimated to operate in the UK alone, it would be fair to say that it’s a popular route. After all, this is almost 5% of the country!

However, as the small business journals imply, this isn’t an easy path. The term “self-employed” suggests business owners have it all; the lavish lifestyle with the towering profits. As it turns out, it’s much more difficult.

One of the biggest difficulties, particularly when starting, is understanding your true costs. Before you get going, this is an easy area to overlook, but as today’s article will reveal, there are countless hidden costs that you need to uncover.

Your professional accreditations

If you’re planning to offer your services as a self-employed professional, you need to ensure you have the relevant accreditations. The cost of these can quickly add up, especially if you’re required to renew them every year.

Remember, back in the days when you were a company employee, this was probably paid for you. Now, it’s just one of many expenses that need accounting for.

Your equipment

Another cost that’s easy to overlook is your equipment. This could be anything from a laptop to office supplies and everything in-between.

In some cases, this equipment may be essential for carrying out your work. For example, a web designer may need a powerful laptop to run the software they need, or an engineer may require CAD (which, again, doesn’t come cheap).

Without sounding like a broken record, these were costs that you will have probably never been responsible for. From here on in, it’s all change!

Your insurance

This is another essential cost for any self-employed professional. After all, you need to protect yourself, your equipment, and your business.

There are all sorts of insurance policies available, so you must take the time to understand what you need. This is especially true if you’re planning on working from home.

Your travel

If you’re self-employed, there’s a good chance you’ll be doing a lot of travelling. This could be meeting clients, attending networking events, or simply getting to and from your place of work.

Whilst this isn’t a cost that everyone will incur, it still needs to be considered. If you’re using your own vehicle, then you need to factor in the price of fuel, maintenance, and repairs. As the next section touches upon, you should also think about relevant vehicle expenses.

Your accountancy

Last but not least, we have the cost of accountancy. This is an essential cost for any business, but sole traders often overlook it. However, while it might cost, it can save you plenty of money if you do it correctly. It’s worth considering from the very start.

If you’re not comfortable managing your own finances, then you need to factor in the cost of hiring an accountant. This is a necessary expense and one that should never be ignored.