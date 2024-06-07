Let’s face it: most people wouldn’t randomly think about how pergolas and arbours relate (or, even worse, how they differ) if they weren’t facing some kind of impending garden design decision at their hands.

Now, obviously, they’re both popular architectural features, and everyone would agree they both add beauty and functionality to a home’s exterior. However, although they share a few similarities, they also have distinct differences, which is what we’ll explore down below in detail.

Let’s begin!

Definition and Structure

Many people use the terms “pergolas” and “arbours” interchangeably. That’s until they decide to make some sort of outdoor project and find out there are differences. After all, both structures differ in size, scale, and even complexity, to say the least.

First, a pergola is the larger structure of the two. It typically consists of vertical posts which support either an open lattice or a slatted roof. Pergolas are widely used to define outdoor spaces and often include seating areas, lighting and other accessories.

Arbours are smaller in comparison. You can see them as focal points in gardens or pathways, serving more of a decorative function. An arbour consists of two or four vertical posts topped by a simple arch or overhead trellis.

Functionality and Uses

Arbours and pergolas are alike in regard that they both provide shade and support climbing plants. However, they differ when it comes to how they are used in landscape design.

As mentioned above, pergolas are larger and more versatile of the two. They can be integrated with lots of landscape features like decks and patios, for example, to create functionality and aesthetic appeal. The shade a pergola provides makes the area underneath ideal for seating, dining, or even for an outdoor kitchen.

Conversely, arbours can add charm and visual interest to your garden. They’re typically found at entrances and gateways. Some people use them as transitions between different areas of the garden, which creates a sense of enclosure and invites exploration.

Size and Scale

As mentioned above, pergolas are the larger structure of the two. However, they, too can vary in size and scale, depending on your different landscaping needs.

Regarding size, a pergola can be a smaller structure, providing intimate space for two or three people. Or, vise versa, a big structure which can accommodate a seating or dining area for the entire family and guests.

Pergolas may also include different design elements, such as columns, beams, or rafters, to increase visual impact or provide functionality. This can make their design a tad more complicated but provide excellent results if you’re into tweaking the smaller details and have a distinct look you’re going for.

Conversely, arbours are smaller and are more focused on providing aesthetic appeal rather than providing shade or shelter. Still, it can do both if you choose to, but don’t expect anything more than a smaller bench to fit underneat.

Design and Aesthetics

Pergolas and arbours offer plenty of options in terms of styles, materials, and finishes. This automatically makes them ideal choices as they can thus complement a wide range of architectural styles and designs. Adding climbing plants like roses and wisteria, for example, can further add beauty and charm to your outdoor areas.

Pergolas are typically made from wood, metal or even vinyl. They come in either traditional or contemporary styles and may even feature decorative details–think carved posts, lattice panels, or ornamental brackets.

Arbours are usually simpler outdoor structures and more rustic in design, with clean lines and minimal ornamentation. They are typically made out of wood or metal, both of which can be painted to match other elements in your garden.

As mentioned above, arbours are ideal for pathways or entrances of gardens, where climbing plants and vines create visual interest. Sure, there are plenty of variations here. Like an arbour entrance leading to a patio or a gardening area encased by a small wooden fence. However, they’re ultimately to be walked through, not for people to linger underneath.

Installation and Maintenance

Because pergolas are larger, they’re also more complex than arbours. This means they often require professional landscape services to correctly install them. This is doubly so if pergolas need to be attached to existing structures or if they have customer features such as electrical wiring or lighting.

In terms of maintenance, pergolas also require painting, staining and sealing in order to protect them from the elements and protect their look over time. Opting for durable materials is an alternative here (and also if you prefer minimal maintenance).

Vise versa, arbours are excellent for DIY projects because they are smaller and thus simpler structures. Some basic tools and materials are all you need to install them correctly. Overall, arbours require much less maintenance than pergolas, but they will still need periodic cleaning and repainting.

Conclusion

So, there you have it!

Now that you know the differences between arbours and pergolas, you can easily tell them apart (so long as we don’t add gazebos into the conversation..kidding). Knowing how each one serves a unique function makes it easy to plan how to enhance your outdoor area and create an effective landscaping project.

Remember to plan things ahead of time and contact landscape and garden professionals to fine-tune any details and to ensure correct installation if the project has lots of specifics. The result will be a welcoming and inviting outdoor area for years to come!