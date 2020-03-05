Businesses and technology have been at the forefront of shifting economic and global power structures for decades. When the two are aligned in a productive manner, widespread benefits and prosperity for all can be enjoyed – but a variety of countering factors also impact our way of life.

Namely, pollution, overuse of resources and global climate change are major threats to the 21st century way of life. In order to maximise humanity’s standard of living and protect the world in which we live from devastation, new and efficient methods of handling every aspect of business, technology, and society must be pursued.

While they may not garner much attention, information technology workers – whether they are hired by the best and brightest or contracted for short-term work – are changing the face of the planet through a series of much-needed reforms, company by company, government by government, and neighbourhood by neighbourhood.

Let’s take a look at how IT is helping to save our planet.

Energy Conservation

It might be surprising to know just what effect information technology is having on energy conservation.

First and foremost, IT employees and professionals undergo rigorous amounts of IT training designed to optimise their understanding of critical networks and systems. These systems inherently utilise energy, meaning that the efficiency of their construction – along with software – determine just how much energy they tend to use in a given period of time.

IT professionals who specialise in custom software and app programming provide vital services for utility companies and businesses alike. From smart solutions that minimise power consumption during non-peak hours to extensive data collection operations that allow for future conservation planning, IT workers both directly and indirectly contribute to a reduction in energy consumption in most aspects of daily life.

Improved Healthcare Outcomes

It is not a secret that many areas of the world still lack basic access to healthcare. In a society where wealth and health are inextricably tied, many developing nations and rural populations cannot access the treatment they need. Just as bad in many cases, poor record-keeping and inefficient methods of treatment lead to inferior outcomes even when service is available.

Many healthcare-related struggles are being addressed by IT professionals in today’s world. From managing vast healthcare networks and databases comprised of millions of individuals’ records to developing effective software and communications protocols to treat patients wherever they may be, IT training and skill continue to revolutionise both access to healthcare and its overall quality.

For those intrigued by a tech career in a field where improving the lives of others is a goal, healthcare-related IT training and jobs are abundant. Services such as findcourses.co.uk provide students with access to thousands of potential courses ranging from healthcare and finance to basic programming and networking skills. Students can compare courses and find courses available both virtually and in physical campuses.

Reduced Pollution

Even though energy consumption plays a huge rule in impacting the environment and climate, pollution in a variety of forms has just as much of an impact. IT professionals developing systems that reduce energy consumption for businesses and households when devices are being used is crucial, but what about the by-products of that use – or the effects when these devices aren’t being used?

From wastewater polluting local water supplies to inefficient forms of energy like coal and natural gas being relied upon, the right kind of IT training produces employees and entrepreneurs with skills to circumvent these realities.

IT professionals are developing software applications that maximise the efficiency of solar panels and other renewable systems, allowing their price-points to be more competitive. They are also programming and managing networked systems designed to capture carbon and other pollutants, or at least divert them from critical areas where pollution has a greater impact on the planet.

The end result: IT professionals are creating solutions that keep extra pollution out of our oceans and streams, away from our arable lands and out of our air.

Waste Reduction

Even in a world where absolute energy efficiency, renewable energy standards, and zero pollution exist, concerns about available resources would still be viable. This is why reducing the amount of waste is so important to long-term economic and environmental outcomes for the planet.

As it turns out, there are many IT training courses and industry experts that focus on improving waste reduction outcomes for businesses and industry. Substances such as plastics, rare metals, and even fertile soil have inherent value and finite availability: developing tech-based systems to maximise the efficiency of use matters.

IT professionals are tasked with a litany of responsibilities, but some focus on developing workflow processes, CAD applications, and manufacturing solutions to reduce overall waste in these areas. By using the availability of tech to optimise resource consumption, waste output is reduced. This means that the planet will have a longer and larger supply of vital materials and resources, thereby reducing the use of environmentally-damaging practices needed to create or extract them.

Telecommuting Possibilities

Every single day, billions of litres of petrol are used – with a large portion of it being for daily commutes to work and home. This massive demand has been historically necessary, but the advent of technology (specifically organised business networks) is freeing people from the need to physically report to jobs.

Office workers and other employees not tasked with interacting face-to-face with the public can now telecommute, thanks to the substantial work and effort that IT employees put into building robust, flexible, and transparent systems that can be accessed from anywhere.

The effects that this has on the environment can be exponential. Not only is less petrol and pollution consumed and emitted, but other consumption habits may be reduced as well. For example, eating at home – as opposed to purchasing meals in restaurants that often come with wasteful packaging and/or excessive paper products – can help the environment.

In short: telecommuting is a useful alteration to daily work habits and schedules that make it possible to reduce our carbon footprint and our impact on natural resources. Without dedicated teams of IT professionals, this would not be possible.

Improved Educational Outcomes

Imagine a world where just 20 years ago, people were relegated to whatever educational opportunities existed in their local communities. For the vast majority of people on this planet, that meant minimal access to higher learning and questionable teaching practices that may or may not produce the best outcomes in students.

Today, however, students are able to learn in any environment and from anywhere in the world. This is due to the excellent and innovative work that IT staff for colleges, universities and other educational institutions provide.

The simple reality is that a more educated workforce and global populace will make better decisions and be more likely to embrace policy initiatives that protect the environment and planet. Ultimately, the technological innovations that IT professionals provide to education is an immensely powerful long-term benefit for the planet.

As more and more technology emerges, it is not a shock to hear that an educated, skilled set of professionals are required to handle its operation. IT professionals are trained in managing everything from networking and software engineering to document storage and workflow, depending on their exact areas of study. As a result, the benefits they provide are having a positive impact on the planet’s future across a plethora of industries and processes.