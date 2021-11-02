You could easily assume that, in our now very online-centric advertising world, there’s no longer a (metaphorically) big place for billboard advertising. However, statistics suggest you would be very wrong – as, according to a business.com article, billboard advertising has an impressive ROI of 497%.

Indeed, statistics reeled off by Insights For Professionals indicate that, every day, people in the UK spend about three hours and ten minutes outside – and 16 of those minutes looking at adverts. Still, you must be careful how you design a billboard ad if you want it to be optimally effective.

Consider what you want to achieve with your billboard ad

You might be looking to use it to promote a specific product or upcoming event, or have a more general aim in mind, such as spreading brand awareness.

Whatever your ultimate marketing objective with billboard advertising, you need to remember that billboards are often positioned alongside busy roads – and, for this reason, tend to only catch a passing driver’s attention for five to ten seconds.

Keep the advert’s text short and simple

As a general rule, you should avoid featuring any more than six words in the text of your billboard ad. Furthermore, you should make the font sufficiently large for the average person to be able to see it from a distance. However, you still need to condense a lot of meaning into this snippet of text.

Therefore, you should craft the phrasing carefully to ensure that it can provide clear information about not only your company but also what it is offering in this particular advert.

Add an attractive, eye-catching image

Doing so could help you with writing the text, as a well-chosen image alone could do much of the communicative legwork for you. It helps that it is often easier for people to focus on images rather than words when driving – especially if the image in question is funny or quirky.

This image can act as the focal point of your billboard ad, and should be included in addition to your brand’s logo.

Be choosy about where the advert will appear

This location should be selected with your target audience in mind. For example, if the ad will be marketing a product for students, it would naturally make sense for the ad to feature near a university or college.

To increase your chances of finding the right setting, get in touch with a major provider of outdoor advertising opportunities. Clear Channel offers over 1,700 billboard advertising spaces across the UK, making it easier for you to establish a nationwide reach with your ads.

Strike the right tone with your billboard ad

Humorous ads are often the most attractive and memorable – especially as they give brands a sense of friendliness, making them seem more welcoming. Perhaps you could include a witty one-liner to brighten up a driver’s commute?

Nonetheless, some ads certainly won’t suit a funny approach. If you are trying to spread awareness of an important issue, select an emotional photo for the backdrop.