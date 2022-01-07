It’s been two years since the first reported cases of the novel coronavirus that would wreak so much havoc upon the world. During that time, hundreds of thousands of businesses have learned that risk and safety are key concerns – and to overlook different risk profiles, however unprecedented some might be, is to put yourself in danger of bankruptcy. Given what we know now about risks, it’s time for your firm to reconsider how you generate safety and security – and this guide will help to address some of those key questions.

Risk Assessments

In almost all workplaces, you’ll be compelled to perform a risk assessment. These are generally regarded as tedious documents, but they’re legally important in case an accident does take place at your place of work. Furthermore, risk assessments help you think creatively and outside the box at the entire risk environment that your business is positioned within. At the far end of that assessment are phenomena such as pandemics and severe weather – and planning for these could help save your firm, keeping you treading water during the difficult times to come.

Risk Management

Now that you have a list of risks, it’s time to turn to risk management. Now, your list may not be exhaustive. In fact, no list of risks can be. But software – like that provided by sword-grc.com – can help you categorize the risks that might upend your company. These range from health and safety risks and could affect your workers to those risks that could simply place your firm in an unenviable financial position – like a cyberattack or a major lawsuit. Software that helps organise and audit your firm for risks will mean you’re always on top of what to do if your firm faces an emergency in the future.

Health and Safety

Let’s now take a closer look at health and safety – another field that has experienced much change in the past two years. It’s obvious that the health of your staff is important for your business, and that has only become clearer since millions of workers have had to spend ten days or more in isolation following a positive COVID test. But more than that, if you’re not actively doing all you can to keep staff safe at work, you may be liable to a lawsuit that puts your company’s finances in jeopardy. So being thorough with health and safety will make your business safer to work in and safer from a financial standpoint too.

Consultants

If you’re unsure that you’ve been conducting any or all of the above properly and correctly, it may be worth bringing in a risk or safety consultant to your firm. These individuals know exactly how to audit, measure, interview, review, and report on risks. They will be able to spot where you’re not doing enough and where you must Strat preparing for potential disasters. Ultimately, they’re experienced professionals that you can trust to help keep your business safe from all kinds of risks.