Contingent AI (Contingent and Future Technologies Ltd) is a proud member of the Tech Talent Charter, an organisation created to bring businesses together to drive diversity and inclusion in tech roles. This article will take a closer look at the Tech Talent Charter, a government-backed, industry-led membership group that equips its 700 plus signatory organisations with the resources and networks necessary to boost their diversity and inclusion efforts. In recent years, businesses of all sizes operating in all industries have seen widespread disruption due to a variety of factors. To weather these changes, businesses must innovate continuously, creating new products, services and experiences, and identifying and targeting new markets. Companies that fail to embrace diversity and inclusion fail to adequately represent the whole of their customer base and run a significant risk of being left behind. Although many industries have made huge strides in terms of closing diversity gaps, overall, much more remains to be done. In the United Kingdom, for example, just 19% of UK tech workers are women, according to Tech Nation, with just one in 10 women currently taking A-Level computer studies. In addition, a report from BCS reveals that while 18% of the UK’s IT specialists are people from ethnic minorities, at IT director level this figure falls to just 11%, indicating a lack of representation for ethnic minorities at leadership level. With the tech industry worth in the region of £800 billion today, a value that is predicted to grow even in these challenging times, it is crucial that the tech industry embraces diversity and inclusion, with businesses building workforces and leadership teams that represent global tech users. From women workers and LGBTQ+ staff to employees with disabilities and those from ethnic minorities, it is vital for businesses to address barriers to employment for some demographics, implementing hiring practices that eliminate bias. The Tech Talent Charter’s broad base of signatories includes businesses from all industries, as well as charities, non-profit organisations, government departments and leading UK educators. Organisations of all sizes are welcomed as signatories, from tiny start-ups to vast multinationals spanning all industry sectors. Any organisation that forms part of the tech ecosystem or employs tech talent and is keen to build a diverse, inclusive talent pipeline is free to joint, including charities, training providers, recruiters, consultants and others. Thanks to the generosity of the Tech Talent Charter’s Principal Partners, membership is free, with the organisation’s work building upon contributions from its signatories. The Tech Talent Charter works closely with its signatories to take action, create solutions and share best practice to increase diversity and inclusion for all tech workers.