Fintech-as-a-service startup Osome raises $3 million in a funding round led by Target Global.

Phystech Venture and AdFirst joined the funding round.

Osome will be entering new markets, the UK and Hong Kong

In November 2019, Osome, a Singapore-based FinTech startup, raised $3 million from Target Global, Phystech Venture and AdFirst. Previously, the company has already received financial assistance in the amount of $2 million.

Today, Osome is a leader in digitizing the traditional corporate governance industry. Using this cloud service, each entrepreneur can manage documents without putting much time and effort into it. Osome does accounting, prepares reports for the tax office, and performs other business administration tasks online.

The technology is based on artificial intelligence, but processing reports is under the strict guidance of human specialists. The certified agents are ready to answer clients’ questions and provide expert assistance 24/7. The application can be installed both on a laptop and on a mobile device.

Viktor Lysenko, a serial entrepreneur and Osome CEO, founded the company in January 2018. He called the Singapore clients’ support the determining factor for expanding into challenging markets of Hong Kong and the UK.

“Osome deals with the biggest pain of entrepreneurs and business owners such as paperwork, bookkeeping and tax issues that can now be transferred to the company’s virtual assistant. We’ve been investors since pre-seed stage and have witnessed outstanding growth in Singapore. As the problem is significant and truly international, we expect the new markets to bring additional growth”, says Olga Shikhantsova, Associate at Target Global, who is focused on the firm’s FinTech investments.

Target Global is an international investment company whose assets amount to more than 700 million euros. Target Global’s portfolio includes companies such as Auto1, Delivery Hero, Rapyd, Omio, TravelPerk and WeFox.