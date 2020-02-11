When you run a business, retaining your staff is key to keeping your business running smoothly throughout the year. When a staff member decides to move on, it can cause a lot of hassle when you need to replace them and make sure that the team can work together without this important member of the team.

Many companies are putting measures in place to ensure that their staff retention rates are improving in 2020. Here, we are going to look at some of the ways that this is being done. This will include everything from offering promotions to improving the benefits system that is already in place. Keep reading to find out more.

Improving Benefits

One of the most popular ways that companies in the UK are retaining staff in 2020 so far is by improving the benefits that they are offering. While some companies only offer the bare minimum when it comes to benefits, others are offering things that stand out to employees and encourage them to stay. Companies like Zest Benefits make this easier by offering a customisable platform that can improve any benefits system. This is something to consider if you think that your benefits could be the reason for poor retention rates.

Offering Promotions

The next common way that companies are retaining staff is by offering promotions to staff that deserve it. Sometimes, staff can move on because they feel as though there is no opportunity for progression within your business. They might have a plan in mind and if you cannot help them to progress with their career then they might go elsewhere. This is why you should consider offering promotions or showing that there is room for progression within your company for the right person. This can encourage staff to stick around for longer and keep your business running smoothly.

Encouraging Teamwork

A team that works well together, is able to achieve goals and get the results that a company needs to survive in 2020. Many staff members are leaving their jobs because they feel as though their team is not supporting them and they are doing everything alone. This is why many companies are retaining their staff by encouraging teamwork and sharing roles more evenly throughout the company. If you can encourage teamwork in your office, this could help to improve retention rates in 2020.

Listening to Feedback

Finally, many managers and business owners are finding that their staff retention rates are improving in 2020 by spending some time listening to feedback. This sounds really simple, but it is something which many employers neglect to do. If you spend some time listening to the feedback that your team has, you can make the changes that are needed to get them to stay. As long as you are willing to act on some of their suggestions, you can keep them around for longer and improve your business at the same time.

Final Thoughts

As you can see, there are plenty of ways that companies are managing to improve their staff retention rates in 2020 and keep their business running smoothly. If you are struggling with keeping staff on board, you should consider taking on board some of the tips that we have given you in this article. Think about how you can improve the benefits system that you are currently offering and don’t forget to encourage teamwork in the office. Soon, you’ll have a team that is happy to stick around for a few years and help the business grow.