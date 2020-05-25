Being a Cleaner in the UK can be a perfect way to tap into a major market.

New data released by the British Cleaning Council shows that the cleaning industry contributes more than £24 billion to the UK economy and employs over 700,000 people.

Thinking of setting up a cleaning business? We’ve put together a step-by-step guide to get you started with this budget business plan.

Identify Your Market

First, you need to determine what kind of cleaner you want to be and the kind of market you want to focus on. There are three major cleaning markets: domestic, industrial and advanced.

Your choice of market will likely depend on your current experience and expertise, but also ensure to do further findings. The key question to ask is, what are the relative sizes of these markets in your local area?

Write a Plan

Before you go any further, start writing a business plan. This document helps you create a solid base for your venture as you start and develop it. Under your strategy, you must conduct market research, develop financial strategies, and improve your marketing channels.

Look for Clients

Now it’s time for you to pitch! The way you attract customers, also known as your marketing networks, will rely on the market you have selected. It may be as straightforward as knocking on the doors of prospective clients, for a domestic cleaning service, for example.

Growth Plan

At the early stages, you may be satisfied operating as a small enterprise, especially if you practically run all aspects of the business. However, as cleaning service operator, you have the potential to expand from a single-person operation to a medium-sized business employing a few employees.

When your company expands, you may want to recruit additional cleaning workers to help you spread the workload. If you do so, make sure you are aware of the National Minimum Wage regulations, and your duty to take out occupational liability insurance.

Be Prepared to Face a Challenge

Starting a company from scratch can be difficult, but it can also be incredibly rewarding. Think of how to handle your income fluctuations and, as the company expands, get ready to take on the burden of managing workers. And above all, don’t get disheartened when it’s difficult.

Think About Insurance

Your customers would want to be sure that you’re protected when something goes wrong when you’re working in their house. And don’t forget, if you’re hiring men, you’re legally obligated to take out occupational liability insurance for them as well.

Take Some Advice

Talk to as many people as you can – by reviewing your opinion, you can help make sure you’re on the right track. And, most importantly, consider talking to a number of financial advisors.

Get Set for Some Unusual Requests

Cleaning is an extremely personal activity, and your clients should have their own needs. It’s going to keep you on your toes! People always need cleaners, and that means sometimes you may get some odd requests for cleaning. However, it is best to just go with them as they will make for interesting stories in the end.