CBD has been getting a lot of mainstream attention lately, with some claiming that it can treat everything from panic attacks and sleep disorders, all the way up to migraines and acne. It’s natural to be sceptical when hearing those sorts of claims, especially when considering all the miracle cures that come and go constantly. However, in the case of CBD, there is lots of scientific evidence that shows that it could be much more than hype. As a matter of fact, the properties of CBD have been studied for much longer than before it started making the headlines. Let’s take a look at some of the proven benefits of CBD and the science behind them.

CBD and Epilepsy

One of the most widely studied effects of CBD is its anti-seizure properties. CBD has been shown to be effective in reducing the number of seizures in epileptic patients in a wide number of studies.

In one particular study, 214 participants were asked to take anywhere from 2mg to 5mg of CBD daily in addition to their regular medication. After 12 months under observation, researchers found that they had 36.5% fewer seizures than usual. However, 12% also showed adverse effects, so other factors might be at play, like the type of epilepsy the person was suffering from.

CBD and Blood Pressure

CBD has also shown some promise when it comes to the treatment of high blood pressure. As a matter of fact, one study that was conducted on a small group of male participants found that people who received a single dose of CBD saw a –6 mmHg reduction in blood pressure on average. However, it’s important to note that research is still limited and that the dose administered was on the higher end, so it would be wise for those with blood pressure to wait before using CBD products as a treatment.

CBD and Anxiety

CBD’s effects on anxiety have probably been the most documented and conclusive. The most famous study was one conducted on a group of participants who were asked to participate in a public speaking activity. Half of the group was asked to take CBD, while the other was given a placebo. Not only did those who took the CBD report less anxiety, but they also showed fewer anxiety markers in their blood samples.

The good news about this is that the dosage used in many of these studies was minimal, which makes cannabis oils a viable way to get the results. Quality is essential, however, and it’s important that those interested in buying CBD for anxiety know how to recognise it.

As you can see, CBD is much more than hype, and the evidence is clear. We can also expect more evidence to come as it gains more popularity among the public and the scientific community.