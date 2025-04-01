A Kennebunk, Maine-based social worker specializing in adult case management, Jill Lamontagne has worked as assistant supervisor of adult case management at Waypoint since 2022. As an advocate and hands-on supporter for adults with disabilities, she helps clients meet their individual goals, monitors their health and safety, and coordinates community support and services. Jill Lamontagne also reviews case managers’ records and notes to ensure they are providing quality support services to clients, helps them plan meetings and develop goal attainment practices, and assists in budget planning when representative payee needs arise. Her responsibilities further include conducting monthly Maine Integrated Health Management Solution checks and training new case managers. Ms. Lamontagne holds a master’s in education from the University of New England and a bachelor’s in science and health sciences from the University of Southern Maine. She also studied nursing at the University of Maine. She volunteers hundreds of hours each year with nonprofits committed to protecting the environment and providing care for people in need. Her extensive experience in adult case management uniquely qualifies her to offer insights into the journey of becoming an adult case manager.

An adult case manager is a mental health worker who collaborates with many different agencies and organizations as they develop personalized treatment plans for clients living with an array of unique needs. Case managers work very closely with clients, starting with an initial assessment to determine the person’s greatest mental health, psychosocial, and personal needs. Managers continue to work with clients as they make referrals to other specialists, ensure that those specialists are adhering to the client’s personalized care plan, and adjust the treatment plan as needed. Managers must also collaborate with other psychology and healthcare professionals as part of a holistic, wrap-around approach to treatment.

There are a few steps a person can take if they are interested in a career as an adult case manager. It can be helpful to start the process by considering the many different specialties in which a case manager can work. Some adult case managers work exclusively with individual adults, while others specialize in working with entire families. Case managers may focus on their client’s behavioral and social needs, or might prioritize medical and physical needs. Individuals usually do not need to settle on an area of focus for several years, but it can be helpful to select a focus early on. Case managers interested in providing medical support, for instance, may need to acquire nursing education and licensure.

After considering a few areas of specialization, aspiring case managers can begin researching and applying to colleges and universities. Managers may pursue advanced degrees, but a four-year degree represents the minimum education requirement for the profession. Three-quarters of case managers have achieved a bachelor’s or comparable degree, compared to just 1 percent with a high school diploma. Again, a person’s intended specialty can guide their decision regarding a degree program. In addition to nursing programs, popular choices include degrees in social work, healthcare administration, criminal justice, and sociology. Nearly one-third of America’s case managers have a degree in psychology. Case managers can increase their earning potential by achieving advanced degrees in counseling psychology and other relevant fields.

As a person works toward their degree, they should also seek opportunities for case management internships and work opportunities. Working directly alongside case managers and social workers in the field provides students with invaluable experience. This experience can help students decide on a specialty and tailor the rest of their education and professional training. Internships also boost a graduate’s professional credibility when they begin seeking employment. Students can utilize internships as networking opportunities, and may even find permanent employment with the organization.

Before graduating, aspiring adult case managers should determine whether they want to pursue an advanced degree. A two-year master’s degree enhances a case manager’s specialized knowledge and increases their marketability, though it is not a requirement of the profession. Beyond a master’s degree in case management, individuals may consider advanced degrees in social work or mental health counseling.

Upon the conclusion of a person’s case management education, they must log between 12 and 24 months of professional experience. Licensing requirements vary by state and by profession, with nursing case management candidates subjected to additional criteria. Most Americans will achieve certification through the American Case Management Association, a process that involves passing a written exam.