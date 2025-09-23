Obesity is forecast to affect almost 40 per cent of adults by 2035. Buşra Nur Özger, founder of Nur Ozger Health, explains that while bariatric surgery is often a turning point, it should be regarded as the first step in a longer process requiring comprehensive support.

She stresses that recovery goes far beyond the operation itself, involving lifestyle adaptations, cosmetic procedures, and psychological care. Having struggled with her weight for more than two decades before undergoing surgery, Özger now uses her personal insight to guide patients. Her team has already helped over 3,500 people.

Today, more than 800 million people worldwide are affected by obesity. By 2035, it is predicted that 35 per cent of women and 39 per cent of men will be obese. Governments and international agencies, including the World Health Organisation (WHO), are stepping up their responses.

Losing weight is a journey that needs all-round support

“Too often, post-bariatric care stops at the physical outcome,” says Özger. “True recovery means helping patients reclaim their confidence, transform their habits, and protect their mental health. When we plan every step with care, patients not only lose weight, they gain a new life.”

Nur Ozger Health offers tailored services that go beyond traditional medical care. Patients are accompanied by multilingual staff, accommodated in carefully selected hotels, and guided through a structured process designed to minimise stress and uncertainty. The organisation’s approach reflects a broader understanding that bariatric care requires attention to the whole person, not just the surgical outcome.

Türkiye continues to be a top destination for health travellers

Türkiye’s position as the 7th largest health tourism destination globally reinforces the context in which Özger operates. With modern hospital infrastructure, skilled medical professionals, and a growing reputation for excellence in post-bariatric surgery, the country continues to attract international patients. For many patients, their treatment experience feels more like a transformative retreat than a hospital stay.

“Through medical tourism, we provide treatment within a wider framework of care,” Özger adds. “We’re offering a complete experience that helps patients return home healthier and more confident, by drawing on the strengths of Türkiye’s healthcare sector.”

With obesity rising worldwide, Özger’s message is clear: Surgery is only the beginning, and comprehensive post-bariatric support is essential to long-term success.

About Nur Ozger Health

Founded by health consultant Buşra Nur Özger, Nur Ozger Health specialises in guiding patients through their post-bariatric journey with a focus on both physical recovery and psychological wellbeing. Drawing on Özger’s personal experience with bariatric surgery, the organisation has supported more than 3,500 patients to date. Services are designed to provide a structured, stress-free experience, including multilingual staff support, tailored post-surgical procedures, and carefully selected accommodation. Operating within Türkiye’s growing health tourism sector, Nur Ozger Health combines medical expertise with a patient-centred approach to ensure lasting outcomes for individuals seeking to regain their health and confidence.