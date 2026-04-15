An accomplished Hudson, Wisconsin-based business owner, Thomas Datwyler has trained for and completed numerous distance races, including 5K and 10K races, half-marathons, and full marathons. As an experienced distance runner, Thomas Datwyler is very familiar with the injuries that can impact marathon athletes.

Whether runners are training for their first marathon or have completed many distance races in the past, they must account for the potential of injury. Unlike other sports, running injuries almost always accumulate over time as opposed to happening at a single event. In other words, the way a person runs, including the frequency, pace, and form, contributes significantly to injury risk.

While runners need to treat the symptoms of injuries as they arise, they must also identify and correct the underlying mechanics that caused them; otherwise, they will experience more frequent and more severe issues. At best, runners will suffer from impaired performance on race day, while more advanced injuries can take an athlete out of training and competition for months at a time. Individuals must take the responsibility for their running injuries, which includes talking to health care providers about the root causes and proactive steps to mitigate them in the future.

As mentioned, improper running form significantly contributes to injury risk. Individuals with limited athletic experience should consult with physical trainers and veteran runners to ensure that they are not making common mistakes. Overstriding, heavy heel striking, and poor posture are a few examples of poor running form that can lead to injury.

Unfortunately, a person does not have complete control over their biomechanics. Some have bodies that are much more conducive to running marathons, while others simply carry a higher risk of injury. Similarly, faster runners have less exposure time, both in terms of running duration and actual impacts, lowering their injury risk.

The higher a person’s built-in injury risk, the more seriously they need to take training precautions. First-time marathon runners need to thoroughly research and carefully construct an effective training regimen. A person with no distance running experience should set aside at least 18 weeks for training. Without astute planning, athletes may find themselves running too often, increasing distance and pace too quickly, and not dedicating enough time to cross-training and rest.

Preventing injury is ideal, but distance runners also need to learn to recognize and properly respond to injuries as they arise. General foot pain or inflammation, as well as Achilles tendon soreness, represent some of the most common early-training injuries. Runners experiencing inflammation of the shins or knees need to scale back training and, depending on the severity and frequency, stop running until the symptoms abate. If injuries do not resolve on their own after a few days, runners should seek medical treatment.

Symptoms can spread to other parts of the body as training progresses. Runners should anticipate hip, thigh, and Iliotibial band pain. Marathoners also increase their risk of stress fractures as they complete longer, more intense runs. Stress fractures typically occur along the lower inner shin and the second metatarsal. These fractures can take more than six weeks to fully heal, while hip or pelvis fractures may take more than twice that time. In addition to extensive rest, stress fractures sometimes require surgical intervention.