As NHS dental capacity remains limited and private costs rise, more UK patients are exploring international treatment options. Moral Dental Turkey reports increasing interest from British patients seeking digitally planned dental care in Türkiye.

Operating from Antalya, the clinic specialises in digital smile design and integrated treatment delivery. Internal figures show average organic growth of 30% per year, supported by strong patient satisfaction and referrals.

“We are seeing a sustained, organic surge from the UK market,” says Dt. Mert Oral, Founder and Chief Dentist of Moral Dental Turkey.

According to the clinic, crowns, implants and cosmetic smile treatments are driving demand, with patients valuing predictable planning, outcome previews and in-house laboratory control.

"With crowns, implants and aesthetic smile design among the most requested treatments, patients choose our clinic for the predictability of the process, the ability to preview their smile before treatment, and our in-house laboratory infrastructure."

Patients are treated using Swiss-made dental implants with international guarantees, alongside premium German monolithic zirconium crowns.

Many UK residents face rising dental costs and limited access to NHS care, while private treatment fees continue to increase and appointment availability remains constrained. Türkiye offers high-quality dental care at a fraction of typical UK costs, making it an attractive option for patients seeking planned and time-efficient treatment abroad.

As a result, dental tourism is gaining momentum among British patients looking for digitally planned treatment pathways, including smile design, crowns and implant procedures delivered within shorter timeframes.

“UK residents are increasingly considering international alternatives,” Oral adds. “Türkiye’s dental sector plays a growing role in global health tourism.”

In 2024, approximately 1.5 million health tourists visited Türkiye, generating around USD 3 billion in revenue. Data for Q3 2025 indicates continued growth, with patient numbers already exceeding one million.

Moral Dental Turkey’s international reputation is built on predictable, patient-centred care supported by in-house digital planning, a fully integrated laboratory and personalised treatment pathways. All production processes are managed internally, drawing on 26 years of laboratory experience.

All zirconium crowns are produced within the clinic’s own laboratory. While material quality is essential, consistent laboratory processes play an equally important role in achieving durable and well-fitting results.

“Our integrated digital workflow removes uncertainty,” explains Dt. Oral. “Smile design is a fully planned journey that patients can see, test and approve before any permanent treatment begins.”

Every patient follows the same personalised smile design approach, whether visiting for implants, crowns or aesthetic enhancement.

Designs are created in-house by professional designers under physician supervision, using digital measurements that consider facial proportions such as jaw structure and lip dimensions to achieve a natural result.

Moral Dental Turkey treats patients from across Europe and beyond, including the UK, Germany, Poland, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Ukraine and the UAE. Implant-inclusive treatments are commonly completed within five to eight days.

A key differentiator is the trial phase. After zirconium crowns are digitally designed, patients can try them in their mouth during a fitting stage to assess comfort, speech and aesthetics. Treatment details, including colour selection and alternatives, are discussed in advance, ensuring the final outcome is clear and expected.

Antalya’s mild Mediterranean climate, direct flight connections from the UK and developed hospitality sector further support year-round travel. Accommodation and dietary arrangements are coordinated to support patient comfort throughout the treatment period.

