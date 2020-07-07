Mills have been used in the grinding of minerals or raw materials for making paint and an essential component in this process is the grinding-media. These are often balls, steel cylinders, steel bars (round billet), or truncated cones of different diameters which are cut into their size to achieve various degrees of grinding. By this, we mean that the ground product can be fine or coarse depending on the density of these media. The most common form of media used in the grinding process is the balls. Now, these balls are conjured from various materials depending on the type of work that is intended. For instance, in grinding raw materials for making paint, ceramic balls are preferred because the nature of the substance is soft. Furthermore, the powder should be fine and light. When it comes to heat treatments of materials with special chemical compositions, then the cast chromium balls are the best.

These particular metal balls can remove about 150 alloys during the grinding process using specialized tear and wear mechanisms. It is possible to achieve the desired results without the risk of corrosion, abrasion, or impact. The high-chrome media used for grinding combines hard chrome carbides with a martensitic structure to provide the best wear resistance against abrasion and corrosion. In essence, the high-chrome media will not break down or disintegrate during the grinding process, thereby contaminating the raw material. It is renowned for its high performance even in extreme conditions thanks to a low wear rate. On the upside, this is highly advantageous because it saves on cost. Users do not need to replace the high-chrome media quite as often, and the machinery can operate for much longer periods before maintenance.

Since the entire process is based on wear and tear, the media has an added advantage where it is suitable for both dry ore and wet ore applications in tower mills as well as ball mills. This high-chrome media is particularly recommended for use on pozzolanic cement and blast furnace slag where it offers the lowest wear rates for abrasive substances. It guarantees top-notch performance in grinding, and the elements within the media drive down the need for constant top-ups by concurrently speeding up the overall grinding time. This feature ensures that the final product is rather a fine grind or a coarse grind in either of the first or second compartments of the grinding mill. It is considered to provide the best wear rates in the cement industry.

The mineral ore is usually bulky and once it is extracted, it has to be crushed and broken down into smaller debris. Hence, a consistent trait about the balls is that they have to be of a higher density than that of the mineral or debris. It ensures that the balls can grind the debris into fine or coarse particles. This is why the quality of the balls is of so much importance. For the best options, you can check out the grinding media here.