Piling rigs are essential machines used in construction, specifically designed for creating deep foundations by driving piles into the ground. These piles provide crucial support for buildings and other large structures, ensuring stability and safety.

What is Piling?

Piling involves drilling or driving poles into the soil to create a strong foundation. Piling rigs are equipped to handle various soil types, including silty clay, sandy soil, and clay, making them versatile for different construction projects.

Key Applications of Piling Rigs

Piling rigs are extensively used in:

Diaphragm walls

Foundation projects

Foundation reinforcement

Cast-in-place piles

With a rated engine power ranging from 108 to 450kW and a torque output of 60 to 400kN.m, piling rigs can achieve a maximum pile diameter of 1.5 to 4 meters and a maximum pile depth of 60 to 90 meters. These specifications make them suitable for a variety of foundation engineering projects.

Features of Modern Piling Rigs

Modern piling rigs are equipped with advanced features that enhance their functionality and control:

Telescopic drill pipe

Depth indicator

Automated mast lift (box type)

Auto vertical adjustor

Hydraulic crawler chassis

Load sensor

Hydraulic pilot control

These features make it easier to control and operate the rigs, even in challenging conditions like wet soil or rocky terrains. Additionally, they can be equipped with various drilling tools powered by diesel engine excavators, allowing for diverse applications such as rotary bucket drilling, core drilling, and short screw drilling.

Understanding Pile Drivers

Pile drivers are devices designed to drive piles into the soil, providing foundational support for buildings and other structures. The term “pile driver” also refers to the crew or individuals operating these machines. Pile drivers typically use weights lifted by steam, diesel, hydraulics, or manual labour. Once lifted, the weight is released to hit the pile, driving it into the ground.

Categories of Piling Rigs

Piling rigs come in three main sizes, each suited for different project requirements:

Small Size Piling Rigs

Torque: 60 – 100kNm

Engine Power: 108kW

Drilling Diameter: 0.5 – 1.2m

Drilling Depth: 40m

Total Weight: 40t

Medium Size Piling Rigs

Torque: 120 – 180kNm

Engine Power: 125 – 200kW

Drilling Diameter: 0.8 – 1.8m

Drilling Depth: 60m

Total Weight: 42 – 65t

Large Size Piling Rigs

Torque: 240kNm

Engine Power: 300kW

Drilling Diameter: 1 – 2.5m

Drilling Depth: 80m

Total Weight: 100t

Types of Pile Drivers

There are various types of pile drivers, each with specific applications and advantages:

Diesel Hammer

Diesel hammers are large two-stroke engines used for pile driving. The process starts by lifting the weight, which draws air into the cylinder, initiating the driving action.

Hydraulic Hammer

Hydraulic hammers are an alternative to air and diesel hammers, used to drive steel pipes, timber piles, and precast concrete. They are more environmentally friendly, producing less pollution and noise.

Hydraulic Press-In

Hydraulic press-in pile drivers use hydraulic rams to press piles directly into the ground. This method is beneficial in areas where vibration is a concern.

Vibratory Pile Extractor/Driver

These devices use a counter-rotating system with eccentric weights powered by hydraulic motors. They are designed to cancel out horizontal vibrations while transmitting vertical vibrations into the pile.

Environmental Considerations

While offshore pile driving is beneficial for construction projects, it can pose risks to marine life due to high underwater sound pressure. Therefore, it is crucial to consider environmental impacts and implement measures to minimise harm to sea creatures.

Piling rigs and pile drivers are indispensable tools in modern construction, providing the necessary support for building foundations. With advancements in technology, these machines have become more efficient and environmentally friendly. Understanding their features, applications, and types can help in selecting the right equipment for specific construction needs, ensuring successful and stable foundation engineering projects.