Natural gas is a colourless, highly flammable, gaseous hydrocarbon, which consists of ethane and methane and is cooled to a liquid liquefied natural gas (LNG) is easy to transport and store, but much more expensive than its natural gas counterpart. Transport and storage of liquefied petroleum gas is efficient and economical because certain products that would cause difficulties during transport, such as carbon dioxide (CO2), are eliminated during the liquefaction process.

LNG can be transported easily to places where gas pipelines cannot pass, such as the Gulf of Mexico. The liquefaction process is carried out by underwater processing, and many activities are included in the process to reduce development costs. This includes the processing of natural gas into a liquid and the storage of the liquid in a gas storage facility. Companies such as Total are experts in the process.

Reinjection of produced gas helps to increase the pressure of the gas to facilitate transport. It also helps to separate unwanted waste from gas during liquefaction. This type of underwater processing involves the reinjection of natural gas into a liquid and the disposal of waste gas.

Underwater treatment plants offer an alternative to the traditional method of liquefying natural gas into LNG. By facilitating the re-injection and disposal of waste gas and the transport of gas from the sea to an underwater treatment plant, L-Gas can increase the market for natural gases.

A large proportion of LNG gas is stored in deep-freeze tanks for cooling and transported in tankers or so-called ‘LNG carriers’. Special ship-to-ship tanker for the transport of liquefied natural gas or special ship-to-ship LGT to sea.

The gas is transported in small, compliant containers that can be transported by ship or truck. In imported areas, the LNG is unloaded from the ship and then evaporated and liquefied again.

The natural gas is then transported via pipelines to power plants and commercial customers. Natural gas, a by-product of burning fossil fuels to generate electricity, is used in power plants and industry.

In residential areas, natural gas is used for cooking, heating and electricity generation. Commercial uses include power plants, oil refineries, gas storage and distribution facilities, and oil and gas pipelines. LNG is converted to natural gas and distributed to households and businesses via pipelines and other means of transport such as liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) or oil.