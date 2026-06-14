Clifton Ingram has announced the appointment of Sam Fellows as a Partner within its Dispute Resolution team, with the role effective from May 5th. The hire strengthens the firm’s specialist property litigation offering at a time of growing complexity across the sector.

Clifton Ingram is a well-established, full-service law firm ranked in the Legal 500, dedicated to advising businesses and private clients across Berkshire, Surrey, and beyond.

Sam joins the Farnham office with more than ten years of post-qualification experience in commercial and residential property litigation. He brings a refined depth of technical knowledge that will significantly enhance the capabilities of Clifton Ingram’s Dispute Resolution team.

Sam’s appointment adds specialist expertise across a wide range of property disputes, including business lease renewals under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954, leasehold enfranchisement, restrictive covenants, break options, boundary disputes, adverse possession, trespass, and rights of way.

His well-developed specialism in leasehold enfranchisement and statutory lease extensions under the Leasehold Reform, Housing and Urban Development Act 1993, and rights of first refusal under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1987, is of particular value to the firm. This expertise will strengthen Clifton Ingram’s ability to advise clients navigating an increasingly complex leasehold landscape and enhance the range of specialist services available to the firm’s growing client base.

Sam trained at Maples Teesdale LLP in the City of London before developing his litigation practice at Iliffes Booth Bennett LLP in Uxbridge, where he spent six years handling high-value County and High Court proceedings.

He has since held senior roles at Field Seymour Parkes LLP in Reading and Knights in Weybridge, where he was promoted to Senior Associate in 2023 and built and ran a caseload of residential and commercial property work.

Throughout his career, Sam has managed substantial litigation from initial instruction through to trial, built strong internal and external referral networks, and established self-sufficient pipelines of work at each firm he has joined. He has also acted as a trainee supervisor at two firms, demonstrating his dedication to supporting colleagues’ professional development alongside his own.

Sam commented, “What drew me to Clifton Ingram was the calibre of its people and the genuine breadth of work across the firm’s offices. I am looking forward to playing an active role in building a team that approaches litigation with pragmatism and empathy, and has the resources to handle complex matters to the highest standard.”

Jonathan Foulds, Managing Partner and Head of Commercial Property at Clifton Ingram, said, “We are delighted to welcome Sam to the partnership. He brings a formidable depth of experience in property litigation, and his specialist knowledge in leasehold matters is a particularly valuable addition to the team.

“Sam’s appointment is a reflection of our ongoing commitment to investing in the right expertise to serve our clients well, and we look forward to seeing the contribution he will make to the firm.”