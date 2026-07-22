Philippe Jabre is an experienced business leader and dedicated philanthropist. Mr Jabre is proud to support a range of worthy causes through the Association Philippe Jabre, a non-profit organisation he founded in 2001 to support underprivileged individuals and families in Lebanese society. The Association Philippe Jabre has awarded in excess of 3,000 university scholarships to date, as well as playing a vital role in helping families across the country access medical care and schooling.

Philippe Jabre also serves on the Board of Trustees of the American University of Beirut as well as the Board of Overseers of Columbia University. This article will take a closer look at the boards of both institutions, identifying their key responsibility in terms of fiduciary duty, policy, committee work and long-term strategy.

The American University of Beirut

The American University of Beirut is governed by a Board of Trustees which is responsible for establishing policy and exercising fiduciary responsibility for the institution’s long-term wellbeing. The Board of Trustees and its Executive Committee act upon recommendations made by university offices and board committees as well as the University Senate.

The Board of Trustees of the American University of Beirut consists of up to 45 active positions that are renewable in three-year terms up to the age of 75. Board trustees serve for three years in their initial term, with scope to be reappointed on a three-yearly basis thereafter.

One alumni is recommended to become a board member of the American University of Beirut via an election process overseen by the university’s Worldwide Alumni Association. Alumni-elected trustees serve for a single three-year term only. Trustees Emeriti may attend board meetings but do not vote.

The Office of the President of the American University of Beirut provides a clear and expert voice, sharing information on matters pertinent to the university and its surrounding community, communicating with all university stakeholders, friends and neighbours. The Office of the President promotes transparency and clarity, sharing the President’s announcements, perspectives and priorities as well as updates on American University of Beirut events and occasions. It serves as the institution’s highest reference point for sharing cutting-edge research and policies, including updates on the university’s VITAL 2030 Vision along with other strategic initiatives. In addition, the Office of the President shares important educational, research, service and healthcare insights in line with the university’s mission and vision, with the overall aim of encouraging constructive dialogue and positive change in regional and national perspectives.

Columbia Business School

Under the leadership of co-chairs James Gorman and Tracy Travis, Columbia Business School’s Board of Overseers works tirelessly to maintain an environment where faculty members can advance the institution’s thought leadership, enabling students and alumni to continue to shape and lead the world of business in both good and challenging times.

Dr Costis Maglaris, Columbia Business School’s 16th Dean, is a visionary leader in the fields of quantitative finance and data analytics and is responsible for guiding the school as it enters a new era of teaching, curricular innovations and scholarly research. A deeply respected academic and consummate presence at the school for over two decades, Dr Maglaras succeeded Glenn Hubbard who served as the Columbia Business School’s Dean for 15 years.

In 2018, Columbia Business School announced the appointment of six new members to its board, all of whom were alumni, namely Thomas J. DeRosa, Sheldon Stone, Lihong Want, Sajjad Ebrahim, Paulo Lima and Jamie Kern Lima. Thomas DeRosa also serves as the CEO of Welltower, an S&P 500 company. Under his leadership, the organisation has established itself as a global leader in healthcare real estate with a diverse portfolio across the United States, Canada and the UK.