Something interesting is happening in Indian fintech right now. Razorpay AI payments infrastructure is quietly becoming the backbone for a new generation of builders — solo founders, student developers, people who can ship a working product in an afternoon and start charging for it before dinner.

That’s not hype. That’s the direction Razorpay is actively building toward.

SP Investment Fund, LLC — a Los Angeles-based venture capital firm led by Gil Seton Jr. — has Razorpay on its radar, and it’s easy to see why. The company has been making moves on multiple fronts: infrastructure, AI tooling, and partnerships that put it at the center of India’s emerging AI-first commerce wave.

Start with the infrastructure side. A March 2026 AWS blog post broke down how Razorpay cut costs by 21% and pushed performance up 11% using Amazon’s Elastic MapReduce. The numbers behind that aren’t small — we’re talking 60 data stream pipelines, 20 TB of fresh data ingested every single day, and 1 PB processed daily across 3,000 scheduled workflows. That’s a serious data operation. The migration to AWS pulled it all into one platform, delivering faster insights to 800 daily active users while keeping 350,000 operational reports and compliance functions running reliably. And the savings? Funneled straight back into product development.

But here’s where it gets interesting.

In April 2026, Razorpay announced a partnership with OpenAI — and this one’s worth paying attention to. The collaboration lets developers embed payment acceptance directly into apps as they’re building, through Razorpay’s MCP Server. No separate integration sprint. No “we’ll add payments later.” It’s baked in from the start.

Co-founder and managing director Shashank Kumar framed it plainly: anyone in India with a valid idea “can build a product in hours with AI.” Razorpay’s vision is making earning as effortless as building — concepts becoming “businesses instantly.” With Razorpay now embedded inside OpenAI’s Codex, a developer can start monetizing their app almost immediately after it exists. Infrastructure barriers? Largely gone. Funding requirements to launch? Shrinking fast.

The Razorpay AI payments angle extends beyond Codex. The company is also weaving its payment management directly into ChatGPT — businesses can check refund status, track settlements, and reconcile financials using simple prompts. No dashboard required.

And there’s more in the pipeline. Razorpay is working with Replit, the global AI coding platform, to help Indian AI-first builders get paid. It’s also collaborating with the National Payments Corporation of India on agentic payments – systems where AI doesn’t just assist with transactions; it initiates and completes them autonomously.

The question isn’t whether this changes things. It already is.

For investors like Gil Seton Jr. and the SP Investment Fund team, the trajectory here points somewhere significant: a fintech platform that started as a payment processor is positioning itself as essential infrastructure for the AI-built economy – one prompt-driven app at a time.