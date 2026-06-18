Egypt attracts more than one million British visitors each year and holds the UK as one of its key European source markets. The country is seeing record international arrivals, and British interest in premium Red Sea breaks has grown alongside that broader trend. Rixos Hotels Egypt has opened Rixos Premium Magawish Bay View, its second resort in Hurghada, to serve that growing demand.

Direct flights from London, Manchester, Birmingham, Bristol and Glasgow connect British travellers to Hurghada throughout the year. The destination draws visitors with reliable sunshine, sandy beaches, straightforward travel, and a mature all-inclusive offer.

Rixos Premium Magawish Bay View stands beside the existing Rixos Premium Magawish Suites & Villas. The resort operates under the Ultra All-Inclusive model and brings contemporary design, multiple dining venues, and a comprehensive range of lifestyle facilities to the Red Sea coast.

The property is seven kilometres from Hurghada International Airport and sits on the edge of the Red Sea, giving guests ready access to clear waters and sandy beaches.