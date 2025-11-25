Fintech firm Onlayer has raised $8.2 million in Series A investment, marking an important step towards expanding its services internationally. The funding will help the company enter markets across the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific, while further advancing its AI-supported risk and compliance platform.

Situated in Türkiye, Onlayer provides a full-suite merchant management framework designed for banks, PSPs and corporations. The newly acquired capital will enable the business to deepen its global footprint and enhance the performance of its AI-driven tools for monitoring risk, managing compliance and assessing merchant outcomes.

New and existing investors

The round was led by Oleka Capital, with participation from Deniz Ventures, the venture capital arm of DenizBank established under Emirates NBD Group’s corporate venture capital umbrella, Revo Capital, Türkiye Development Fund through INVEST101, and Sandeep Gomes as new investors. Future Impact Fund, managed in partnership with existing investors Vestel Ventures and Tacirler Portfolio Management, also participated in the round.

The Series A follows a $1 million pre-Series A round completed earlier this year, bringing Onlayer’s total funding to $9.2 million.

“Redefining global standards in merchant risk”

“In Onlayer’s sixth year, we are proud to have evolved into a global player that helps redefine industry standards in merchant risk and compliance. This is the result of the hard work of our team, the trust of our customers and investors,” said Kıvanç Harputlu, Co-Founder and CEO of Onlayer. “With this investment, we will continue to work at full speed toward our goal of becoming the leading technology provider in our vertical worldwide.”

“Onlayer is fundamentally changing how financial institutions work with their corporate and merchant customers. The company’s track record in Türkiye shows that both the product and the team are ready for new markets,” told İlker Sözdinler, Managing Partner at Oleka Capital.

“Onlayer will move even faster toward its global ambitions”

“Onlayer stands out as one of the strongest examples of the TechFin vision, turning compliance from a pure obligation into a value layer that accelerates financial growth,” commented Cenk Bayrakdar, Founding Partner and Managing Director at Revo Capital.

“Onlayer is an excellent example of how locally developed technology can create regional and global impact, particularly in financial infrastructure and risk management,” stated Elif Emirli Altuğ, General Manager and Board Member at Türkiye Development Fund.

“As Onlayer’s first institutional investor, we believe it will move even faster and more confidently toward its global ambitions,” said Selami Düz, Coordinator at Maxis Ventures.

Merchant onboarding, risk and compliance in one platform

Founded in 2019, Onlayer provides a unified merchant management platform that helps banks and PSPs automate merchant onboarding, continuously monitor merchant portfolios, manage PCI-DSS compliance and unlock data-driven insights to mitigate risk and support growth. Operating from offices in London, Dubai and Saudi Arabia, the company today serves financial institutions and service providers across 12 countries in MENA and APAC.

Onlayer’s platform brings together merchant acquisition, real-time monitoring, AML and fraud controls, PCI-DSS compliance workflows and ongoing merchant analytics in a single environment, enabling financial institutions to identify and manage merchant-related risks while scaling their portfolios more efficiently.

Recently, Onlayer became one of the few companies globally to be designated as a Mastercard-approved Merchant Monitoring Service Provider (MMSP) and, with this accreditation, the first licensed MMSP in Türkiye and Europe. This status signals compliance with global card scheme standards and provides Onlayer with direct access to a broad network of acquiring banks and PSPs.