The success criteria of mobile apps largely depend on how users react to them and how useful they are for users. If a mobile app successfully pinpoint users’ problem and provide a sufficient solution for that need, it can become users favorite. Entrepreneurs and mobile app development companies shake hands to fulfil a demanding need in the society. Make up manufacturers want to offer their users with the best experience and hence mobile apps catering to user’s beauty demands came into existence. There are several apps that are developed with the sole purpose of making it easier for users to understand, learn, and buy make up products. The following listed apps are very popular among users and help them improve their makeup skills and knowledge.

SEPHORA VIRTUAL ARTIST

Sephora is one of the most popular makeup retailers. The Sephora team often comes up modern ideas and experiments to keep their customers engaged and satisfied. Sephora offer an app to their users. The app contains a virtual artist feature that focuses on lips and lashes. It offers users to digitally try on more than 3000 lip shades and about 90 fake lashes from different brands.

This helps users to compare and choose the one that suits you the most. The app is available for free. you can learn more about this app at sephoravirtualartist.com

L’OREAL PARIS MAKEUP GENIUS

Another popular makeup app is L’Oréal Makeup genius. It is an easy-to-use mobile app with intuitive interface that enables users to try-on different brand’s makeup shades on their skin. This app also enables users to wear pre-done looks selected from a large variety of model images.

users can also make the most of this app while shopping in the store as they can scan any items bar code and see how the specific product look on them. This app is also available for free. You can learn more about this app at lorealparisusa.com.

MADE-2-FIT MAKEUP

Many girls suffer for finding the right foundation shade for the skin and it can be a difficult job for them. Made 2 fit Makeup clever app uses your mobile phone’s camera and light to find the exact tone of your skin. Based on those readings, it enables users design moisturizers and foundation. Then you can choose a foundation and if you did not find it perfect you can send it back and get a complete refund. The app is available for free. can learn more about this have had their bareminerals.com

GOODGUIDE

Many people who look ahead for clean and cruelty free makeup. They don’t want to use ingredients that is not healthy for the skin. You have the same preferences you can use good guide app to select your makeup products. Enables users to scan the barcode of beauty products so that they know every ingredient used in that product. The app tells you from the rating of 1 to 10 about the ratio of clean/green ingredients used in the product. The app is available free and you can one more about this app at goodguide.com

RIMMEL GET THE LOOK

Get The look makeup app can help you use your mobile camera as your favorite makeup look identifier. No matter, it is a friend’s face or a model from an advertisement, it can save the look and help you’re that kind of makeup on your face virtually.

You can take inspiration from thousands of model’s makeups. You can watch tutorials and created a duplicate look. If you decide to buy any Rimmel product from the app, you can click on ‘buy now’ and the app will connect you to the Amazon shop. There you can purchase your favorite product. This app Is available free for Android users.

GLAMSCOUT

If you see a makeup look and want to try it then Glam Scout is an app for you. Let you try different products on your face virtually this app also works as a mirror so that you don’t have to open your compact again and again. The app is available free iPhone users.

Final verdict

These are some of the most useful apps for makeup lovers. These are not just providing filters to change your look in the photos and selfies but you can actually improve your makeup skills and product selections with the help of these apps. Please apps are developed while keeping the users’ need at the core of the app development strategy. I hope the blog helps you select your favorite makeup app and ultimately upgrade your makeup game.