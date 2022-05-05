There are a lot of great reasons to wear wide-fit shoes. For one, they’re much more comfortable than traditional shoes. They also offer better support for your feet and can help prevent pain in the feet, ankles, and legs.

Wide fit shoes are also great for men who have wider feet. They can help prevent blisters and other foot problems that can occur when wearing ill-fitting shoes. You can buy your perfect pair online from wide-fit shoes.

Here are 5 of the best wide-fit shoes for men.

Men’s Wide Fit Skechers Motley Ratel 204509 Arch Fit Trainers

The all-day comfort and laid-back feel of this shoe will give you an experience like no other. It has a 1 1/2 inch heel which allows for easy foot positioning, and a flexible traction outsole designed to provide optimal flexibility.

The Skechers Motley Ratel is also designed with patented arch support to contour to the shape of your feet. This provides you with better stability and helps relieve foot pain.

Additionally, this shoe comes equipped with removable insoles that mold to your feet so that you can experience less shock when walking or running. The canvas and leather upper make this shoe lightweight and breathable.

The patented “arch-fit” insole system supports your feet with extra cushioning that is specifically designed to help reduce pressure on sensitive areas such as heels or toes.

Other features include:

Skechers® and Arch Fit® logo details

A slip-on style

Features a Relaxed Fit® design that provides a comfortable fit at the toe and forefoot

An arch support that has been certified by a podiatrist

Men’s Wide Fit DB Morgan Shoes

The DB Morgan shoes are a great option for those who are looking for a combination of comfort and style. These shoes are Healthy Footwear Guide approved, meaning that they meet certain standards for being beneficial to your foot health. With a secure lace-up fastening and a soft padded ankle collar, it’s perfect for everyday wear.

The lightweight shock-absorbing sole provides cushioning and support, while the soft leather uppers are gentle on your feet. The removable leather insoles can be replaced with orthotics or extra depth insoles if needed, and the Polyfresh sock helps to prevent bacteria and odour build-up. It is available in extra-wide and extra-deep sizes, the DB Morgan is a great choice for those with wider feet.

Men’s Wide Fit Skechers Work shire 77009 Boots

The Skechers Workshire ST boots are a great choice for anyone looking for a durable, comfortable and safe work boot. The durable leather upper is tough enough to stand up to any job, while the lace-up front provides a secure fit.

The Skechers Memory Foam cushioning insole ensures all-day comfort, and the shock-absorbing supportive midsole provides added support. The Relaxed Fit design provides a roomy, comfortable fit, and the steel safety toe protects against impact and compression.

With its EH Safe tested ASTM F2413-05 design, this boot is perfect for any work environment. Whether you’re on your feet all day or working in hazardous conditions, the Skechers Work Relaxed Fit Workshire ST Boot 77009 has you covered.

Men’s Wide Fit Grunwald A-903 Shoes

The Men’s Wide Fit Grunwald A-903 Shoes are a great choice for those who need a little extra room in their shoes. Made with a genuine leather upper, these shoes are both stylish and durable. The PU outsole provides excellent traction, while the removable comfort insert provides added support and cushioning.

The Grunwald A-903 shoes are also lined with genuine leather and tex membranes, making them both comfortable and breathable. With a width of H, these shoes are ideal for those with normal to strong feet. With its sophisticated style and superior construction, the Grunwald A-903 shoe is an excellent choice for the discerning gentleman.

Men’s Wide Fit Grafters M9502A Boots

The Men’s Wide Fit Grafters M9502A Boots provide a great combination of style and comfort. The wide 4E fitting ensures that the boot will be comfortable even for those with wider feet.

The removable EVA cushioned insole provides additional cushioning and support. The steel midsole offers excellent penetration resistance, while the fuel/oil resistant and src slip-resistant outsole deliver superior grip.

Additionally, the twin textile elasticated side gussets provide a good and comfortable fit. The smooth-coated action leather upper ensures durability. The dual-density PU tread sole provides shock absorption, optimum comfort, and durability.

With all of these great features, the Men’s Wide Fit Grafters M9502A Boots are an excellent choice for men who need a boot that will keep them safe and comfortable all day long.

Buy Online

There are many great options when it comes to men’s wide-fit shoes. Whether you’re looking for a boot, a casual kick, or a dressier option, there’s certainly a shoe out there that will fit your needs.

Comfort and style don’t have to be mutually exclusive – with the right pair of shoes, you can have both.