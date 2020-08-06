Graphic design is a powerful tool that lets you create an identity for any brand, cause, or organisation. It becomes crucial to use it in your favour to communicate and connect with your audience. Several factors help build a stunning graphic design for better user experience, such as the brand logo, design, colour, theme, etc.

But before you start on the specifics of creating graphic design, it’s necessary to have clarity on what you’re trying to convey or sell through it. For that, you can begin by asking the following important questions to help you through the process:

If the brand had to be represented by a person? Who would it be? And what qualities do they have that connect them to your product?

If the brand could be described in a short phrase or three words, what would they be?

How do you or your client want the brand to stand out from others in the market?

What should be the brand’s tone? For example, would you like it to be inspirational, witty, informative, or heartfelt?

All these questions will help you grasp the personality of the product that you’re designing for.

Now let’s get started on how to create a stunning graphic design. This is a beginner-level guide, and it will take you through the principle elements and basics of designing a compelling graphic.

Graphic Design: The Ultimate Starter Pack

Graphic design has six basic principle elements. These elements are used to design all kinds of visual representations, such as brand logos, brochures, website design, etc. With a thorough understanding of these elements and their applications, you can create a variety of stunning and customised graphics.

Let’s dive right in!

1. Lines

Lines are the most fundamental building blocks of any graphic. They are used to give an outline to shapes by creating and separating borders between them. The type of line you use usually represents the calibre of the brand. For instance, straight and thin lines represent a professional or corporate product. Meanwhile, hand-drawn or freestyle lines are mostly used for artistic and creative products and companies.

Currently, many webpages are following the trend of using lines in a block shape to separate their content into different segments. It helps the user navigate the site and content more conveniently. It’s an excellent strategy to increase the engagement of traffic to your website by making it easy to scroll through.

2. Shape

Shapes literally and figuratively shape our experiences. From hazard signs to directions on the road, shapes are part and parcel of everyday life.In graphic design, shapes have a similar impact.

Different shapes symbolise different messages. For example, angular and sharp shapes are usually associated with rigidity and forcefulness. Meanwhile, curved, soft, and gently sloping shapes have a calming and friendly impact.

Therefore, it’s essential to be mindful of what shapes you’re using in your design and whether they go along with your product or message or not. Keep the target audience in mind while choosing a particular shape for your graphic design.

3. Texture

Textures have been a popular element of graphic design for years, especially on websites and blogs. They offer a range of possibilities when it comes to design. The texture is the secret punch that all visually appealing graphics contain.

There are several textures that you can use to send across a subtle message before the audience even begins to study a webpage or a brand. Popular patterns include natural options like leafy backdrop designs and the patterns of wood and skies. Some sites use black chalkboards, paper,and wooden shelf designs.

Texture allows you to communicate the overall theme of your brand without using any text or description. It adds a “feel” to your design that users can instantly connect with.

4. Colour

One of the most important yet most neglected elements of graphic design is the colour palette. The choice of a colour theme determines how the audience interprets and reacts to your brand. It’s not influential in design but also in print.

Different colour shades send out a different underlying message to the target audience. Most of this impact depends on the demographic that you’re targeting. For instance, a green theme is usually associated with eco-friendly products and brands. But in some communities, it represents the emotions of envy.

Therefore, it’s crucial to research the preferences and background of your target audience to provide them with a positive and engaging experience.

5. Colour Values

The colour value is the intensity of the shade of a colour. It represents how dark or light the colour is. The colour value holds the same importance as the choice of colour. A little different in the colour value can change the entire message behind the design.

For instance, the orange colour is associated with confidence and friendliness. Still, when it’s toned down to a lighter shade, it becomes more feminine and comforting.

Lighter colours are generally considered approachable, safe, and warm, while darker shades usually feel off-putting and threatening.

It might feel overwhelming at first, but once you do a little research on what each colour value symbolises, you can make more effective and engaging graphic design according to your target audience.

6. Space

The last of the six essential elements of graphic design is space. The impact of leaving white space is just as crucial as the design itself. Leaving subtle white spaces between individual elements provide them room and visibility.

Without white space, your design can look unorganised and chaotic. Therefore, it’s necessary to balance the spaces in a way that doesn’t make the page or logo look too crowded or too empty.

Graphic Design tools

If you’re looking for an online tool that can help your design a graphic with prebuilt templates and drag-and-drop options, then Canva is one of the best options.

Canva gives you several options to create various types of graphics easily. You can create infographics, images for social media, chards, business cards, flyers, and many more.

The Bottom Line

