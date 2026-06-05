Brazil recorded one of its strongest performances in international tourism in recent years, with visitor numbers from several key source markets reaching levels that analysts and government officials are describing as historically significant. The data, compiled across 2024, points to a country that has moved decisively from post-pandemic recovery into a sustained growth phase, with structural improvements in aviation, visa policy, and destination marketing all contributing to the shift.

The figures are not simply a rebound from suppressed travel demand. They reflect genuine, durable interest in brazil as an international destination, driven by improvements across the tourism infrastructure and by a global audience that is increasingly aware of what the country offers beyond its most iconic landmarks.

The numbers behind the record

International arrivals to Brazil grew by 11.3% in 2024 compared to the previous year, reaching approximately 6.65 million foreign visitors. That figure represents the highest volume of international tourist arrivals the country has recorded, surpassing the previous peak set in 2019. The result places Brazil firmly among the leading destinations for international tourism in the Latin American region and cements its position as a growth market of genuine importance to the global travel industry.

The total tourism revenue associated with international visitors reached USD 7.8 billion in 2024, a figure that reflects not only higher visitor volumes but also increased average spend per trip. Visitors are staying longer, spending more, and travelling to a wider range of destinations within the country, spreading economic benefit well beyond the traditional gateway cities of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

Argentina leads source market volume

Argentina remained Brazil’s single largest source of international visitors in 2024, with approximately 2.19 million Argentines crossing into Brazil over the course of the year. The figure continues a pattern of strong cross-border travel between the two countries, underpinned by geographic proximity, cultural familiarity, and an established network of both air and land connections.

What is notable in the 2024 data, however, is that the growth from Argentina is not simply a function of volume. Argentinian visitors are increasingly venturing beyond established coastal resorts to explore the Brazilian interior, with destinations such as the Pantanal wetlands and the Chapada Diamantina highlands recording measurable increases in visitors from across the border. The diversification of demand within this market is a positive indicator for the long-term distribution of tourism revenue across the country.

United States visitors post strong annual gain

The United States represented one of the most significant stories in Brazil’s 2024 international tourism data, with arrivals from North America increasing by 17% year-on-year. Approximately 627,000 American tourists visited Brazil in 2024, making it one of the most meaningful growth markets by percentage increase among the country’s major source countries.

The growth from the United States is partly attributable to the expansion of direct air routes between Brazilian and American cities, which has reduced both journey time and the cost barrier that previously discouraged travellers who might otherwise have considered the destination. Major carriers on both sides have added capacity on routes serving São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, and, more recently, Fortaleza and Belém, the latter of which attracted increased attention in the context of the COP30 climate conference scheduled for 2025. The conference is expected to drive further awareness of the Amazon region among an international audience with a strong interest in environmental and ecological travel.

European markets deliver consistent growth

Among European source markets, the performance was broadly positive across all major contributors. France, Italy, Germany, Portugal, and the United Kingdom each recorded increases in arrivals, with the European total approaching 900,000 visitors for the year. Portugal continues to represent a culturally connected source market, with linguistic and historical ties maintaining strong travel flows, while Germany and France showed acceleration that tourism officials attribute in part to improved marketing campaigns targeting the outdoor and adventure travel segments.

The United Kingdom recorded a particularly encouraging increase, with arrivals up approximately 14% on 2023 levels. Operators working in the premium and luxury travel categories have noted growing British interest in structured itineraries covering the Amazon, the Pantanal, and the northeast coast, with an emerging appetite for longer, multi-region trips that deliver a wider experience of Brazilian geography and culture. That trend, if it continues, has meaningful implications for average spend per visitor from the British market.

Visa liberalisation as a structural driver

One of the most consequential policy changes underpinning the 2024 growth figures was Brazil’s decision to extend and expand its visa-free travel arrangements with a number of key source markets. The removal of visa requirements for visitors from the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan, which came into effect in 2024 after some years of reciprocal negotiation, eliminated one of the most cited friction points for travellers who were actively considering Brazil but had found the visa process a deterrent.

The impact was measurable almost immediately. The Ministry of Tourism’s data shows that in the months following the implementation of the new visa arrangements, inquiries and bookings from the relevant markets increased at a rate that outpaced the broader growth trend. Industry observers have described the policy shift as one of the most impactful single decisions made for Brazilian tourism in a generation, and the 2024 arrival figures appear to validate that assessment.

Canada, in particular, responded strongly, with arrivals from Canadian travellers growing by 21% in 2024, one of the highest percentage increases recorded by any major source market. The Canadian growth is expected to continue through 2025 as awareness of the visa-free arrangement increases among leisure and adventure travel segments that have historically shown strong interest in South American destinations.

Japan and the long-haul segment

Japan represents one of the more intriguing data points in Brazil’s 2024 results. The historical connection between the two countries, rooted in the large Japanese-Brazilian community concentrated in São Paulo state, has long generated a baseline level of travel between them. What is new in the current data is the emergence of Japanese travellers motivated not by family ties but by leisure and cultural interest, a shift that the visa-free arrangement has actively facilitated.

Arrivals from Japan increased by 19% in 2024 compared to the prior year, with São Paulo remaining the primary gateway but Rio de Janeiro, Foz do Iguaçu, and the Amazon region all recording increased Japanese visitor numbers. Long-haul travel from Japan is a high-value segment, characterised by above-average length of stay and spending, and Brazilian tourism promotion bodies have been targeting Japanese travel operators with tailored content that speaks to the specific interests of the Japanese leisure market, including nature tourism, gastronomy, and cultural heritage.

Domestic tourism as a complementary force

While the international arrival figures have attracted the headlines, the 2024 data also reflects a healthy domestic tourism market that continues to generate substantial economic activity across Brazil’s regions. Brazilian domestic travellers took an estimated 274 million trips within the country in 2024, maintaining the high levels established in the post-pandemic period and sustaining demand for accommodation, transport, and leisure infrastructure in destinations that international visitors are also increasingly discovering.

The interaction between domestic and international tourism is an important dimension of Brazil’s overall tourism performance. Destinations that have developed their offer for the demanding domestic market tend to be better equipped to receive international visitors, and several of the cities and regions that have posted the strongest international growth in 2024, including Maceió, Natal, and the Bonito ecotourism region in Mato Grosso do Sul, have built their reputations primarily through domestic tourism before attracting global attention.

Infrastructure investment and the forward outlook

The Brazilian government has signalled that the 2024 results are not a ceiling but a foundation for further growth, with significant investment planned across aviation infrastructure, tourism promotion, and sustainability programmes that will shape the destination’s offer through the latter part of the decade. The expansion of international terminal capacity at Galeão in Rio de Janeiro and Guarulhos in São Paulo, alongside planned improvements at regional airports serving tourist destinations in the northeast and the Amazon basin, will increase the country’s ability to handle rising international visitor volumes without the bottlenecks that have historically constrained growth during peak seasons.

COP30, scheduled to take place in Belém in November 2025, is expected to function as a significant catalyst for international attention on the Amazon region specifically. The global profile of the event, and the media and diplomatic interest it will generate, is anticipated to drive tourism awareness of the northern region at a scale that would be difficult to achieve through conventional marketing spend alone. Tourism bodies are working to convert that awareness into travel demand by developing and promoting itineraries that allow visitors to experience the Amazon in depth, with a particular focus on sustainable, community-based tourism models that align with the values associated with the conference itself.

Brazil’s place in the global destination landscape

The 2024 performance situates Brazil in an increasingly competitive global destination landscape with greater confidence than at any point in recent history. The combination of record international arrivals, historically high tourism revenue, diversified source markets, and structural policy improvements creates a foundation that is genuinely different from the tourism conditions of a decade ago, when growth was more sporadic and dependent on a smaller number of markets and routes.

International tour operators, airline planning departments, and travel media have all noted a shift in the way Brazil is perceived and discussed within the industry. The country is no longer treated primarily as a destination for the adventurous or the well-informed, but as a mainstream international option capable of delivering a wide range of experiences to a wide range of travellers. That repositioning, reflected in the 2024 data, has taken years of consistent investment in quality, accessibility, and promotion to achieve, and it places Brazil in a strong position as it moves towards the ambitious targets its tourism authorities have set for the years ahead.

The target of receiving 9.5 million international tourists annually by 2027 was, before 2024, considered optimistic by some industry observers. The 2024 results have made it look considerably more achievable, and the structural conditions now in place across aviation, visa policy, and destination development mean that the growth trajectory established last year is built on more durable foundations than any previous peak in Brazilian international tourism.