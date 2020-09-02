Employee burnout is a serious thing that can cause you to lose business, as well as potentially ruin the employment prospects of your staff in the long-run. If you see one of your employees starting to suffer from exhaustion, acting negatively about their job or starting to experience a drop in their performance, you can be there to help them through it. As an employer it is important that you listen to your employees and find out the root cause behind this burnout. That way you can plot the appropriate measures to help them get through it.

Bored employee – change up their schedule

One of the main signs when it comes to employee burnout is a lacklustre attitude towards their work. This is most likely because they are feeling bored about doing the same type of task over and over again. If you keep them doing the same task, they are bound to fall out of love with it. Worse still, they may end up developing some sort of repetitive strain injury . The best way to combat this type of burnout is to give them something new to do! Get them out of their desk chair and ask them to try out a new task or send them on some form of training. For instance, if you work in a publishing company, why not send the employee to the store house where you keep the copies of your books to help with the organization? Small tasks that can change up a person’s schedule can really make the difference when it comes to re-motivating them.

Problematic employees – communicate with them

Many work environments have one problematic employee who does not want to contribute to their fair share of work. Now, originally, you may have noticed that they tried their best to produce work that would impress their managers. But this may have stopped if they felt as if they were not getting any appreciation for this effort. If this has happened and you have noticed that an employee has started to not care about their work, or even started to act negatively towards others in the company, you may find that this is due to a burnout. The way to deal with this to speak to the employee with HR involved. That way you can find out what problems are making your employee act like this. You can then use an employee wellness strategy, from LifeWorks, to help you figure out how to fix the issues. Make sure to visit their website at https://www.lifeworks.com/uk/.

Tired employees – reward them for their efforts

Have you noticed that your employees seem more tired than normal? It is very likely that your employees are burned out if they have been struggling with personal issues or the lack of encouragement from higher staff members. If they never get any acknowledgement for the effort they put into your business, this can easily turn into burnout. Make sure to provide treatments, bonuses and possibly even extra time off to show that you are grateful for how well they are performing.