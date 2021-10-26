Wondering how fast you can start your physical activity or what it looks like after the sleeve gastrectomy? Bariatrics professional stress – every case is unique, and so is an exercising intensity. Still, there are basic guidelines to get the common view of the physical activity routine post-op. Get to know the 4 stages of possible timeline the first year after the sleeve.

1-Month Post-Op

The first month is the most intense recovery period, so you must go easy. Start with walking around 10 minutes a day. It wouldn’t take too long until you’ll work your way up 20 minutes or half an hour. Light walking shouldn’t stress your body. Take your time and split it up into sessions if needed.

By the way, if you’ve decided on the procedure abroad, let’s say gastric sleeve Lithuania, make sure a full-fledged team takes care of you before, during, and after the operation. As we discuss precisely physical activity, check if there is a professional sports specialist to consult you remotely.

2–3 Months Post-Op

After you can walk longer durations at once, at least for half an hour or more, you can add more variety. Obviously, it’s not going to be weightlifting or high-intensity workouts. Consider different types of cardio machines in the gym or sign up for light aqua aerobics. Think of the ways to add more variety, but not more intensity.

4–6 Months Post-Op

With the approval of your surgeon and sports specialist, around 4 to 6 months post sleeve, it’s fine to add in some resistance training. Don’t push it too hard and avoid abdominal exercises or ones that put pressure on this area. Listen to your body and start with the lightest weights and lower volume. Anyways, it’s wise to consult the new weekly routine with the physiotherapist.

6–12 Months Post-Op

At this point, you will most likely be able to combine both – cardio and strength training. Still, specialists advise increasing the frequency first rather than intensity. Once again, strengthen your body mindfully and be careful not to put pressure on the abdominal area.

A year after sleeve gastrectomy, you should be able to do so-called regular training. If your surgeon approves, light abdominal exercises could be integrated as well.

The most important part here is finding highly skilled professionals to entrust your unique journey to. You’ll undoubtedly develop a healthy, efficient, and pleasant daily sports routine following individual recommendations.