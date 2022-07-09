Earning extra income apart from an individual’s day job is a dream for everybody out there. Most people invest in the real estate business, which is a reliable and constant source of passive revenue for people.

Being a landlord comes with several benefits and responsibilities altogether. The trends keep changing every year, and it becomes challenging for homeowners to get all these updates at once. Adapting oneself to these changes, and customising their properties to keep up with the revamps is necessary. Letting Agents in Clapham remain updated on the ongoing changes in the property market. Landlords can approach them in case of any queries on the recent highlights occurring in the UK property market.

EXTENSION OF RENTAL RIGHTS DEADLINES

Every country has rules that landlords and renters must follow during their tenancy. In the UK, the rules governing the right to rent are constantly scrutinised. Every landlord must create this document, which includes requirements that do not contradict government regulations. These documents are authenticated using scanned copies or by hand. Any changes made to this document must also be noted down.

SHIFT IN PREFERENCES

With the property market gearing towards higher profits in purchases and rentals across the globe, there has been a significant improvement in the market in recent times. The year 2022 will see a tremendous increase in the number of people opting for rentals giving rise to higher rental yields. This change in preferences would benefit the landlords in the coming days. This property trend would continue further into 2022 and beyond.

PET PERMISSIONS ON THE PREMISES

Having a pet as a renter and finding the perfect place to live has always been a challenge in England and the United Kingdom. For a variety of reasons, landlords have been wary of tenants bringing pets into their rental properties in recent years. However, due to recent changes in state tenancy legislation, landlords must now provide a valid cause for rejecting pets staying in their houses.

SAFETY REGULATIONS FOR ELECTRICAL APPLIANCES

Maintaining proper electrical standards in every UK dwelling has long been a challenge for landlords. Before allowing tenants into the dwellings, various precautions must be taken, particularly with regard to electrical appliances. The government is constantly changing legislation while keeping safety requirements in mind. According to the new rules for landlords 2022 UK, landlords must have their electrical appliances tested every five years.

TAX DEADLINES AND MORE

In most countries, owning a property to generate passive income is taxed income. The capital gains tax (CGT) earned when selling the property must be paid within three months of the sale. The latest regulatory amendments allow homeowners to pay their CGT in a more relaxed manner, with a six-month extension. To stay current, taxing laws must be updated regularly.

ESCALATION IN INTEREST RATES AND RENTAL CHARGES

The property market changes often as a result of the country’s shifting trends. People in the United Kingdom are well aware of these shifts and make property investments accordingly. The year 2022 would be advantageous for landlords since the demand for rental homes would rise, resulting in a 4.8 per cent increase in overall rental yields. Similarly, rising property values would cause mortgage rates to rise.

DETECTION OF ‘CO’ IN HOUSEHOLDS

Many UK residences do not have a smoke detector or a CO sensor. Several accidents occur as a result of this aspect, which can be readily avoided with a few simple housing additions. According to the government’s new requirements, every home with a furnace must install a CO sensor to regulate heat levels within a safe limit. Tenants will have a more secure long-term stay this way.

UPDATED ESTATE AGENT FRAMEWORK

If it’s their first time in the area, people seeking rentals rely on property agents. Letting Agents in Battersea and elsewhere in the UK are in high demand. Previously, there were no requirements for becoming a property agent. The existing standards require these experts to be certified and to respect the law. However, there is no set a date for when this rule will go into effect.

CHANGE IN ENERGY EFFICIENCY

Improving domestic energy efficiency is one essential part that the UK government ensures is done on a regular basis. Across the UK, private dwellings have an EPC of D or E. Other communities in Wales and England have advocated raising this level to C. The government may consider this request and pass and execute this measure by the beginning of 2025. Under rare circumstances, certain homes may qualify for an exemption.