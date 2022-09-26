Gruskin Creative, a full-service advertising and branding design team, earned 24 awards – the most of any entrant this year – from the New Jersey Advertising Club. Awards include 15 first place, four second place, “Best of Out of Home” and “Best of Newspaper.” Gruskin Creative is a division of Gruskin Group / Gruskin Architecture + Design, P.C., the Springfield-based architecture and design firm.

“It is exciting for Gruskin Creative’s work to be recognized across such diverse categories,” said Kenneth Gruskin, Principal of Gruskin Group. “Whether it is branding, environmental graphics, web, video or photography, the team always tries to address our clients’ needs with their outstanding creative sensibilities – and it is always an honor for this to be recognized by our peers.”

The ceremony occurred in-person at The Grove in Cedar Grove, NJ. Gruskin Creative, the in-house creative shop at Gruskin Group, garnered awards in categories ranging from poster and billboard design to video, logo design, environmental design, digital media (social media and email campaign), photography, newspaper advertising and pro-bono. First place awards include work for the Lake George Arts Project, Colgate-Palmolive, and Auto Pro Buys.

“This is our first year entering as Gruskin Creative, and we could not be happier to participate — in-person — once again,” noted Jeff Barcan, Director of Creative Services, during the 54th Annual Jersey Awardson September 14.

Bob Lyons, Director of Marketing Services and Executive Director, added “the NJ Ad Club Jersey Awards ceremony is always a wonderful event, where we get to share and see all the great work from our state’s talented agencies and design firms. We are honored that Gruskin Creative has been included in this very creative group.”

About Gruskin Group™

The Gruskin Group team builds unified brand experiences through architecture; brand development; visual communications; web/interactive; video; industrial design; interior design; strategic consulting; and sustainable design. Principal, Kenneth A. Gruskin, AIA, is a licensed architect in all 50 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico.

About Gruskin Creative™

Gruskin Group launched Gruskin Creative to target branding, advertising, graphic design, web, video and environmental graphic solutions opportunities. Gruskin Creative has consistently been recognized as a top branding, advertising and marketing communications firm in NJ. The team has received the most first and second place awards over the last 14 years when competing against other top firms in the NY and NJ area.

Gruskin Group is an Inc. 5000 Honoree and has been recognized by numerous industry publications, including Architectural Record’s Top 300 Architecture Firms; Display and Design Ideas’ (DDI) Top 20 Retail Design Firms; and Visual Merchandising and Store Design’s (VMSD) Retail Design Firm Resource Guide. In addition, Gruskin Group has been named among the top 25 architectural firms in New Jersey (NJBIZ) and Commercial Construction & Renovation Magazine’s list of top commercial architects. The team’s award-winning work has been recognized by AIA, the Retail Design Institute, New York Ad Club, New Jersey Ad Club, ASID, Graphis, and the Association of Graphic Communications. For more information, go to www.gruskingroup.com / www.gruskincreative.com or follow us @gruskingroup on Twitter and LinkedIn.