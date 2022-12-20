The practice of exchanging currencies from many nations against one another is known as forex trading. Foreign exchange is referred to as forex. For instance, the money in use in Europe is the Euro (EUR), and the currency in use in the United States is the US Dollar (USD).

Purchasing the Euro while concurrently selling the US Dollar illustrates a forex transaction. You might refer to this as going long on the EUR/USD. A broker or market maker is often used to conduct forex trading. As a forex trader, you may decide which currency pair you think will move in value and make a transaction in that direction.[1]*

The primary draws of short-term Forex trading and currency dealing for individual investors are:

Around-the-clock trading with continuous access to international Forex dealers.

A huge, liquid market that makes it simple to trade the majority of currencies.

Volatile markets.

Standard risk management tools.

The potential to level up in both up and down markets.

A variety of lower commission trading alternatives.

How is trading in CFDs with TradeEU?

The term “CFD trading” refers to the “buying and selling of CFDs,” where “CFD” stands for “contract for difference.” Because you may speculate on financial markets like shares, currency, indices, and commodities with CFDs without buying the underlying assets, they are considered derivative products. TradeEU provides over 250 underlying assets for CFD trading and covers all significant financial markets, including Forex, indices, shares, commodities, and cryptocurrencies.[2]**

What Are the Pros Of TradeEU?

Okay, let’s look at all the upsides that TradeEU offers to novice and pro traders.

The withdrawals and/or deposits procedures, are simple with TradeEU.

TradeEU offers virtual demo accounts to give trading you a test run before entering the actual market (trading with no real funds).

Compared to other platforms, TradeEU charges lower commission fees.

The next brownie point is you get a wide variety of trading products at TradeEU.

The account opening procedure at TradeEU is quick and easy.

A sophisticated MT5 platform is also available at TradeEU.

When storing client funds, the company deposits those monies into one or more bank accounts and takes all reasonable precautions to protect those funds.

Are there any Cons to using TradeEU?

Well, we don’t see as many cons as pro points. The only thing that comes to notice is that TradeEU is comparatively new in the market, making it less established than other platforms.

Which Accounts Types are Available at TradeEU?

Users of the TradeEU platform can choose from a number of different account types. Among their numerous generous account options are three active accounts and one free demo trading account.

The account tier is as follows:

Silver Account: New users would do better with the Silver Account account tier. Here, the spreads begin at just 2.5 pip.

Gold Account: A personal account manager is included with this second edition. Here, the spreads begin at just 1.3 pip.

Platinum Account: The Platinum Account is for limited TradeEU investors. It works well for experienced traders who are also skilled. Here, the spread begins at just 0.7 pip.

Swap Free Account: Titanedge Securities Ltd (with tradename TradeEU) also offers Swap-free forex trading accounts, commonly referred to as Islamic forex accounts. These accounts are only available to Muslim customers who can provide confirmation of their faith and that they adhere to Islamic religious principles.

Are Your Funds Safe with TradeEU?

TradeEU has the following mechanisms to safeguard the funds of its clients.

Segregation of Accounts

Titanedge Securities Ltd, doing business as TradeEU in its registered trade name, constantly creates a secure and open trading environment to safeguard its clients’ personal information, money, and assets.

The Company’s primary goal is to safeguard its clients’ funds. Thus, the Company ensures that the money belonging to its clients is held in separate bank accounts. The Company ensures the safety of its clients’ money by never using it for its operations.

Cutting-Edge Technology

TradeEU employs cutting-edge technology and the most recent, up-to-date physical hardware and software to safeguard all data systems to confirm security in all transactions done by our clients. The Company provides various services, including Strict firewalls and Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) software that safeguard all data while it is being transmitted; Level 1 PCI compliance services moderation for transactions; Trading servers housed in SAS 70-certified data centers; and Encrypted Transactions and Communication Data Servers.

Customer Support

TradeEU is the trading name of Titanedge Securities Ltd with Registration Number HE 411909, regulated and authorized by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission under license number 405/21. You can always reach out to the support team on the leads mentioned below:

Postal address: Panayides Building, 1st floor, Office no 11, 1 Chrysanthou Mylona Street, Ayia Zoni, 3030 Limassol, Cyprus.

Fax: +357 25 261 736

Email: Support@tradeeu.com

Risk Warning: TradeEU is the trading name of Titanedge Securities Ltd with Registration Number HE411909, regulated and authorized by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission under license number 405/21. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to risk losing your money.

[1]*This financial information has been quoted from Reuters