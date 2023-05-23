Dr Edgar Paltzer is an attorney-at-law based in Switzerland who specialises in providing legal advice on wealth structuring services. This article will explore the subject of dispute resolution and how it can be used to negotiate even the most challenging conversations, helping to manage conflict in long-term relationships.

Conflict is commonly defined as a disagreement between two or more parties based on a perceived incompatibility, difference or violation of a shared agreement. A variety of different factors surrounding the conflict can make resolution an incredibly complex process.

There are essentially two types of conflict: dysfunctional conflict and functional conflict.

Dysfunctional conflict is inherently negative, disrupting working environments, negatively affecting or destroying relationships, and preventing the parties from reaching successful outcomes.

By contrast, although functional conflict challenges those who experience it, constructive conflict actually plays an important role in healthy relationships. In the workplace, constructive conflict encourages colleagues to strive even harder for success, motivating them to improve their individual task performance and work more efficiently and diligently. By engaging in negotiations and conflict resolution, all parties can improve their communication skills, learn to work more congruously together, and recognise both their differences and similarities.

Conflict resolution is implemented with the goal of resolving the source of conflict and reaching an agreement that benefits all parties. Where there is conflict during negotiations, utilising one or more of the following conflict resolution strategies could be effective in helping all parties to move past the roadblock:

Set an objective. The primary goal of conflict resolution is to bring conflict to an end so that negotiations can resume.

Tackle the conflict, not the person. While other individuals can be a source of frustration, it is crucial to focus on the issue at hand rather than aspects of the other negotiator's personality.

Engage in active listening. This is particularly important, as if one party feels that the other is not really listening, negotiations are likely to stall.

Find shared interests. It is crucial for negotiators to identify each party's needs and desirable outcome before negotiation starts. When conflict arises, it is also vital to identify the needs of other negotiators and find common ground.

Identify the next best thing to a negotiated agreement. Such insight can reduce conflict and promote compromise.

Although conflict can cause negotiations to stall, the end agreement remains in reach with the implementation of solid conflict resolution and negotiation strategies. Through active listening, continuous communication and the development of mutual understanding, all parties involved in the conflict can work together to achieve an integrative solution.