Wondering how to sell your house – and do so on a ‘sooner rather than later’ timeline? We have X helpful tips to accelerate the process.

X Tips to Sell Your House

Deep Clean and Declutter

Nothing turns a prospective buyer off more strongly than a mess. Whether it’s a general state of untidiness or simply wall-to-wall tchotchkes and knick-knacks, they cannot picture themselves in the space. And this is a critical aspect of the sales process: people need to be able to envision themselves living here, making it their own. For this reason, it is essential that you not only do a deep, thorough clean but that you take the time to remove bulky or extraneous furnishings, organise the closets, take away personal items, such as family photos, keepsakes and other possessions that distract the buyer.

Choose the Right Selling Approach

Determining how you will sell your house is a big factor in determining how fast you will sell your house. You can go with an estate agent, knowing it takes an average four to six months to complete a transaction. Other options include:

Selling it yourself. If you have a specific buyer in mind, such as a friend, family member or neighbour, you can streamline the sale process over working with a traditional estate agent. Keep in mind that you will have to do more of the ‘heavy lifting’ in terms of surveys, inspections, arranging solicitors, etc.

Selling at auction. Your timeline could be a sale within 45 to 60 days. Auctions tend to attract buyers who are willing to purchase homes in less than stellar condition, so this may be highly advantageous to you. But keep in mind, you risk having to sell at the minimum price set by the auction house.

Working with a cash house buyer. With a reputable cash buyer, you can sell in days. You will receive an offer of typically between 80 to 85% of total market value, but you do not have to worry about – or pay for – estate agents, solicitors, surveys, reports, etc.

Set an Appropriate Asking Price

An unrealistic asking price is probably the single largest factor preventing you from selling your house quickly. While you may have a specific figure in mind, take an objective look. Is this reasonable given the market? The age and condition of the home? Reducing your price can open up your property to a whole new set of prospective buyers.

Do Some Quick, Easy Repairs and Improvements

While taking on major repairs and renovations can be cost-prohibitive, it is possible to take on some more manageable, budget-priced projects. From putting on a fresh coat of neutral paint and tightening loose fixtures to replacing knobs and other hardware and replacing a faucet, there are myriad steps you can take to make your home more appealing to prospective buyers.

Boost Kerb Appeal

On a similar note, it may help to make a stronger, more welcoming first impression. Your kerb appeal is a major draw. What do people see and experience when they first view your house? Make sure it is inviting and bright. Plant flowers, weed the garden, trim the hedges, tidy the front door area, install useful and attractive exterior lighting, etc.

Get Pro Photos Taken and Write a Compelling Listing Description

A picture is worth a thousand words. It can also be worth a thousand pounds! The difference between some snapshots you take with your phone and a professional image can be the difference between finding that right buyer and letting your house linger on the market. Pros can highlight the best features of your home.

Show Your Home

Ready your home for viewings (clean, freshen, straighten and tidy!) and be as flexible as possible in scheduling these. If you have an estate agent, it is likely best if you are not present at viewings. It can make potential buyers a little uncomfortable (and you may be defensive about some less than ideal aspects of the property!). If you are selling yourself, then try to be as objective as possible. Highlight the strengths of your home and the possibilities for the buyer’s future in it.

Skip All of This

Or… you can stop worrying about estate agents, about solicitors and fees, about making repairs and improvements, about minimum bids at auction, about deals falling through or lack of buyer financing. Working with a reputable cash house buyer frees you from all of this (and more), so you can focus on planning your next steps with confidence – and cash in the bank. Within days, you can be ready for the future.

If you’re wondering how to sell your house, and do so quickly, you have options. Which is the most viable plan for you?