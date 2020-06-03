A common way to provide an excellent customer experience is to provide what feels like a customised experience. Something unique to that consumer so they feel listened too. A popular approach is to use mailchimp pipedrive integration to craft personalised feeling emails to a wide range of customers. Many of the best companies take a variety of approaches to creating that personalised experience in the modern business. Therefore, we are going to talk about some effective ways to create that personalised experience for your customers.

Email Marketing

Email marketing is a fantastic way to create personalised experiences for your customers. With so many tools to create increasing levels of personalisation available to marketers there is no reason why more in the space cannot stand out with personalised messages. Something as simple as including the recipients name at the top of an email can make a huge difference to how someone will connect to your brand. Every communication you send to them with their name in it will feel like you are personally sending them a message.

Platforms like mailchimp can facilitate these kinds of email marketing strategies with their massive number of features and options that can support marketers looking to create personalised messages for their recipients. Creating that personal connection is the goal for many markers so trying to create a personal feeling experience will make strides in that direction.

Creating Events for Consumers

After you have gathered a sizeable amount of data you can use to start making decisions on how you want to deliver that personalised message. Some marketers have found it useful to host exhibitions to bring their customers in one space. It can be a fantastic opportunity to do a live focus group, testing out products and services in an entertaining and informative way for your audience.

Doing this will allow your consumers to get an insight into what you provide as a service and to see a face next to the brand. If you have great brand ambassadors for your events you will see an increase in sales. Those brand ambassadors can better meet the needs of their demographic with all the information you can gather from digital marketing campaigns to ensure your consumers have the correct experience crafted for them.

PPC Advertisements

The great thing about Pay-Per-Click advertising is that you can gather so much information about what your consumers intend to do. Through a series of A/B tests you can also figure out what kind of adverts your demographic responds too positively. This can give you scope for how you want to synergise your marketing material language to get a greater buy in from your consumers.

If managed correctly, they can net your company a healthy amount of lead generation as well. Catering to what the stats say about your audience’s experience on landing pages can prompt you to create personalised landing pages with clever pieces of technology that are on the market. Creating an emotive sales funnel is a useful strategy that can make use of personalised landing pages to bring in more customers to keep that in mind when creating your KPIs for personalised experiences.

Ultimately, those that can create that personal relationship with audiences at scale are going to win in a huge range of markets. Understanding the psychology of your audience is key to building a user experience that caters to their emotional needs. Details can make or break that personal experience so do not neglect those personal touches when constructing your personalised experience.