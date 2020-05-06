There are scientific reasons to explain why you are amongst the many who love the thought of working with their hands. After all, having a job making a physical thing–evidence of a good job–somehow feels more productive than tapping on a keyboard all day. Your work is clear for everyone to see.

While technology has done a lot to replace many physically demanding businesses, most manual work still involves a human touch. Here we have put together a list of roles if you are fan of manual labour:

Carpenter

Things we so often take for granted — furniture, doors, walls, roofs, armoires— all start as raw material, usually wood. Carpenters will take the wood, then weigh it, cut it, mould it, assemble it, and make it come to life. There are no requirements for formal education. Most people learn the business through apprenticeships or training on the job.

Chef

Chefs cut, slice, season and prepare and organize simple ingredients for restaurant patrons into beautiful meals. To be sure, bakers measure and decorate, shape, and knead a range of cookies, cakes, pastries, bread, and other pleasures we love to eat usually with our hands. Most chefs and bakers receive a formal education, including college, but they can also learn on the job.

Electrician

If you want to tinker with gadgets and enjoy repairing items at home, electric work can provide the sort of manual work that is fascinating to you. Electricians build, maintain and restore power systems, power lines and wire homes and businesses, supplying us with the requisite electricity to keep the lights on. Whether you choose to become an electrician, an apprenticeship or technical school is a common requirement. Licensing is also required in most countries.

Hairstylist

Do you know how good you look when you’re getting a day of good hair? A hairdresser is an artist who has hair as his/her canvas. A hairdresser is going to wash, dye, cut and style a person’s hair to their request. Most hairdressers usually needing a diploma from an approved barber or cosmetology program.

Welder

When a carpenter is about wood, a welder is about metal. Welders can be used to create or repair metal objects and structures in a variety of industries, including shipbuilding and construction. Some even work underwater and repair offshore pipelines and oil platforms. You need a high school diploma and technical school or on-the-job training to become a welder.

Stagehand

Ensure sure the show continues to play the leading role behind the scenes. Sometimes trained as craftsmen, artists or painters, stagehands create and maintain theatrical decorations and transfer these decorations between scenes, both on and off the stage.

For this type of manual work, most skills are gained by on-the-job training and no formal training or licensing is required. The basic painting/crafts and woodworking skills can be needed to prepare the articles on stage, and sheer strength is common standards when moving articles quietly and quickly during production.

It’s also important to remember that it is often recommended you insure yourself and your small business. Accidents and mistakes happen, and you don’t want these to cost you your livelihood. Stay safe and make you’re protected.